Thursday's Rochester girls basketball results

Schaeffer Academy 53, Minnesota State Academy of the Deaf 36

Kate Friese and Winona Morgan each recorded double-doubles to help Schaeffer improve to 2-5 overall.

Friese finished with a game-high 19 points to go along with three rebounds, while Morgan tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds. Gabriella Buehler also scored 10 and Linnea Ekborn finished a bucket shy of a double-double of her own with eight points and 10 rebounds.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (53)

Kate Friese 19 P, 11 R, 3 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 8 P, 10 R; Winona Morgan 10 P, 10 R, 2 3-PT; Gabriella Buehler 10 P, 2 3-PT; Blythe Morgan 6 P.

MSAD (36)

No stats provided

Halftime: SA 23, MSAD18.

Free throws: SA 4-11, MSAD 0-4.

Three-point goals: SA 7, MSAD 0.