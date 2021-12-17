SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Thursday's Rochester girls basketball results

A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.

Basketball results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 16, 2021 10:13 PM
Schaeffer Academy 53, Minnesota State Academy of the Deaf 36

Kate Friese and Winona Morgan each recorded double-doubles to help Schaeffer improve to 2-5 overall.

Friese finished with a game-high 19 points to go along with three rebounds, while Morgan tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds. Gabriella Buehler also scored 10 and Linnea Ekborn finished a bucket shy of a double-double of her own with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Schaeffer Academy 53, MSAD 36
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (53)
Kate Friese 19 P, 11 R, 3 3-PT; Linnea Ekbom 8 P, 10 R; Winona Morgan 10 P, 10 R, 2 3-PT; Gabriella Buehler 10 P, 2 3-PT; Blythe Morgan 6 P.
MSAD (36)
No stats provided
Halftime: SA 23, MSAD18.
Free throws: SA 4-11, MSAD 0-4.
Three-point goals: SA 7, MSAD 0.

