Thursday's Rochester girls section soccer results

Lourdes 9, Triton/Hayfield/Kenyon-Wanamingo 0

No. 1 seed Lourdes was way too much for eighth-seeded Triton/Hayfield/Kenyon-Wanamingo, blasting to a 9-0 win in the Section 2A quarterfinals.

Amelia Gossman got things going quickly for Lourdes, scoring 24 seconds into the game. That was one of three goals for her.

“It was a strong game all the way around, but the seniors really shined,” Lourdes coach Sarah Groven said. “Lindsey Birch, CJ Adamson, and Kiara Haugen had excellent games this evening. Each of them had points on the board tonight. It makes a big difference when the upper classmen are making things happen consistently on the field. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort.”

Adamson had one goal and three assists for Lourdes, and Kiara Haugen had one goal and two assists.

Triton/Hayfield/Kenyon-Wanamingo#0#0#—#0

Lourdes#5#4#—#9

Triton/Hayfield/Kenyon-Wanamingo: No stats submitted.

Lourdes: Amelia Gossman 3 goals; Kiara Haugen 1 goal, 2 assists; Ellie Baudhuin 1 assist; Bryn Billmeier 1 goal, 1 assist; Allie Restovich 1 assist; Becca Cook 1 goal; Caroline Adamson 1 goal, 3 assists; Ella Shedivy 1 goal, 1 assist; Lindsey Birch 1 goal. Goalie: Addison Lange 1 save.

Lakeville North 1, Century 0

LAKEVILLE — The fourth-seeded Panthers did their best to hold off one of the best teams in the state but in the end the top-seed was just too strong as North scored the game-winner on a long shot in the 72nd minute.

"We gave them a game and stood our ground," coach Karen LaDue said. "Kate Kopp had a great game as well as the rest of the team. Our team defense frustrated Lakeville. We didn't get as many offensive runs as we wanted but those that we did were dangerous and wouldn't allow Lakeville to relax. We brought it tonight."

Kopp finished with 11 saves on the night in net for the Panthers.