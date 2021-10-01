Thursday's Rochester girls soccer results

Century 5, John Marshall 0

Addison Clarey scored the first of her four goals just seven minutes into the game, thanks to a nice pass from Malanie LaDue and the Panthers never looked back against the Rockets.

"We are playing good soccer each time we are out," coach Karen LaDue said. "We are finding what works and capitalizing on our scoring opportunities. There is not just one standout. We are doing the right things in all positions on the field."

Jordan Nowicki had a hand in Clarey's four goal night with three assists, while Penelopea Gordon recorded a goal and an assist for Century.

Jordan Clark made 16 saves in net for the Rockets.

Century 5, John Marshall 0

John Marshall#—#0

Century#3#2#—#5

John Marshall: Goalie: Jordan Clark 16 saves.

Century: Addie Clarey 4 goals; Penelopea Gordon 1 goal, 1 assist; Melanie LaDue 1 assist; Jordan Nowicki 3 assists. Goalie: Kate Kopp 3 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo 4, Northfield 1

NORTHFIELD — Zoe Lebrassuer scored two goals and also added an assist for the Spartans.

Maya Basnyat finished with a goal and two assists, Isabel Wright tallied a goal and an assist, while Kaia Kirkeby also scored for Mayo. Morgan Sawyer made nine saves in net.

Mayo 4, Northfield 1

Mayo#1#3#—#4

Northfield#1#0#—#1

Mayo: Isabel Wright 1 goal, 1 assist; Zoe Lebrassuer 2 goals, 1 assist; Maya Basnyat 1 goal, 2 assists; Kaia Kirkeby 1 goal. Goalie: Morgan Sawyer 9 saves.

Northfield: Ava Stanchina 1 goal. Goalie: Jordan Detlie 9 saves.

Schaeffer Academy 2, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield 0

DODGE CENTER — Halle Morgan and Megan Waggie each tallied a goal and an assist to help Schaeffer Academy (1-11) to their first win of the season.

Avery Kluth made three saves in net for the Lions.

Schaeffer Academy 2, Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/ Hayfield 0

Schaeffer Academy#2#0#—#2

Triton Hayfield Kenyon-Wanamingo#0#0#—#0

Schaeffer Academy: Halle Morgan 1 goal, 1 assist; Megan Waggie 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Avery Kluth 3 saves.

Triton Hayfield Kenyon-Wanamingo: No stats submitted.