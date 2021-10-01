Thursday's Rochester volleyball results

Century 3, Winona 0

Century defeated Winona in straight sets 25-10, 25-20, 25-13 on Senior Night for the Panthers in Big Nine Conference volleyball.

"We celebrated Senior Night by letting all of our seniors start us off, and they did a great job in that first set," Century coach Nikki Guillaume said. "We struggled setting the pace of the game and errors in the second set, but figured it out and fixed our errors for the third."

Paige Decker had 10 kills for the Panthers and Kaitlyn Meincke collected 21 digs. Megan Lund had five ace serves.

Century improves to 10-4 overall, 5-1 in the Big Nine.

Winona#10#20#13

Century#25#25#25

Winona: No stats provided.

Century: Megan Lund 5 aces; Kaitlyn Meincke 21 digs; Brooke Meincke 6 kills; Paige Decker 10 kills; Elise Jensen 6 kills.

Mayo 3, Owatonna 0

OWATONNA — After a tough first set, Mayo got things together and picked up its sixth Big Nine Conference win in as many tries this season.

The Spartans beat Owatonna 26-24, 25-21, 25-8.

“We settled in in Set 3 and from the service line with Lauren Klees giving us a great run of 10 points,” Mayo coach Deb Frederick said.

Frederick didn’t really like what she saw until the third set.

“We still had to battle through too many errors and get the second set,” she said.

Mayo's Hannah Hanson had 11 kills and 15 assists. Jadyn Lester had 6 kills, 16 assists and 6 digs, and Klees had 17 digs and six aces.

Mayo#26#25#25

Owatonna#24#21#8

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 1 kill; Jadyn Lester 6 kills, 17 assists, 6 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Hannah Hanson 11 kills, 15 assists; Madison Meyer 10 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace; Maria Winter 9 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace; Lauren Klees 17 digs, 6 aces; Erica Matey 2 aces; Ava Miller 3 kills, 1 block.

Owatonna: No stats submitted.

Mankato East 3, John Marshall 2

MANKATO — John Marshall came roaring back after dropping the first two sets, but still fell to Mankato East 3-2 in Big Nine Conference volleyball.

East beat the Rockets 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 19-17.

JM’s Lilly Meister had a huge night with 22 kills, 9 blocks and 2 aces. Kaelyn Johnson had 18 digs, Tiana Stevens 33 assists and six kills, and Elena Rietveld nine kills.

“The Rockets played well tonight,” JM coach Jessica Stellmaker said. “It’s tough to lose those fifth-setters.”

John Marshall#19#15#25#25#17

Mankato East#25#25#23#21#19

John Marshall: Lilly Meister 22 kills, 5 digs, 9 blocks, 2 aces; Tiana Stevens 6 kills, 33 assists, 9 digs, 1 block; Abby Stoltz 2 digs, 1 ace; Mya Lettner 1 kill, 1 assist, 6 digs, 2 aces; Addyson Timpane 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Kiarra Thim 8 digs; Kaelyn Johnson 1 assist, 18 digs; Laynie Meister 1 kill, 2 digs, 3 blocks; Bailey Glandon 4 kills, 1 assist, 12 digs, 3 aces; Elena Rietveld 9 kills, 6 digs, 1 block.

Mankato East: No stats submitted.

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Lourdes 0

High-powered Kasson-Mantorville was too much for Lourdes, running off with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-11 Hiawatha Valley League win.

Annika Larson had 17 kills and six digs for the KoMets, who are ranked No. 5 in the state. Abby Distad had 24 assists, 2 digs and 4 aces.

Lourdes was paced by Grace Skinner with 12 digs. Ashley Flores had nine assists.

Lourdes#11#16#11

Kasson-Mantorville#25#25#25

Lourdes: Grace Skinner 12 digs; Ashley Flores 9 assists.

Kasson-Mantorville: Aryss McAdams 4 digs; Cate Wanous 5 digs, 4 aces; Jaden Heidt 3 digs, 3 aces; Annika Larson 17 kills, 6 digs; Adi Kelley 14 assists, 3 digs; Whittney Deno 8 kills, 16 digs; Abby Distad 24 assists, 2 digs, 4 aces; Aloaha Ricke 4 kills; Ellie Ask 7 kills; Sophia Sutton 2 kills.

Spring Grove 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

SPRING GROVE -- Kenadee Gerard had seven kills as Spring Grove swept past Schaeffer Academy 25-9, 25-14, 25-6 in Southeast Conference volleyball on Thursday.

Kendal VanMinsel had 12 set assists for Spring Grove.

Spring Grove is now 6-1 and the SEC and 10-6 overall.

Schaeffer Academy#9#14#6

Spring Grove#25#25#25

Schaeffer Academy: No stats

Spring Grove: Lydia Solum 2 blocks; Kendal VanMinsel 12 assists; Kenadee Gerard 7 kills; Addyson McHugh 6 kills, 7 aces; Julia Halverson 4 digs; Danika Holty 3 kills, 3 digs, 5 aces; Maggie Lile 3 kills, 6 assists, 6 digs.