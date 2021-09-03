Thursday's Southeast District football results

Goodhue 20, Pine Island 14

PINE ISLAND -- Goodhue built a 13-point lead, then hung on to beat Pine Island 20-14 in the season-opener for both football teams.

Malakye Parker scored on a 24-yard run in the first quarter for the Wildcats, then Adam Poncelet caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Will Opsahl with 6:47 left in the second quarter. Maddox O’Reilly finished the Goodhue scoring late in the third quarter with a 1-yard plunge for a TD.

Opsahl finished 7-for-12 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown. Parker led all Goodhue rushers with 74 yards on 15 carries. The Wildcats finished with 155 yards rushing.

Poncelet totaled 94 yard receiving on four catches.

Pine Island quarterback Nick Grande finished 11-for-24 passing for 161 yard, one touchdown and two interceptions. Jarod White had 54 yards rushing for the Panthers. White also led Pine Island in receiving with 89 yards on three catches.

Goodhue 7 7 6 0 -- 20

Pine Island 0 0 14 0 -- 14

Lewiston-Altura 41, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

LEWISTON -- Lewiston-Altura got off to a great start with four touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a 41-0 win over Zuumbrota-Mazeppa.

Collin Bonow scored two of his three touchdowns in the first quarter as the host Cardinals jumped out to a 27-0 lead.

Bonow opened the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run and later in the quarter he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown and a 20-0 lead.

Bonow added a 44-yard TD run in the second quarter. He finished with 111 yards rushing on just five carries.

Lewiston-Altura had 301 total yards, including 291 on the ground. Jackson Koverman rushed for 66 yards on eight carries and Nicholas Brand ran for 60 yards on eight carries and one TD.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa was held to 158 yards, 95 passing and 63 rushing. Zane Angerman was 9-for-20 passing for 91 yards and an interception. Conner Preston had five catches for 38 yards.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Lewiston-Altura 27 7 0 7 -- 41