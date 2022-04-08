Tightly knit Lourdes boys tennis team is on a mission

There’s a heartbeat that accompanies the Lourdes boys tennis team. It pulses from six guys, though Eagles coach Steve Tacl could swear they beat as one.

They are Ethan Leeser, Freddie Suhler, Easton Blissenbach, Ethan Thompson, Will Pollock and Jonathan Boughey.

All are seniors and all are on the same page. It’s that this season — their final one in Lourdes colors — be special.

They know what would most make it qualify as such. It’s that their season end with them being recognized as the best in Class A, having won a state championship.

That is their holy grail and it binds them.

“We see this as a blast, with that goal in mind,” Leeser said. “It makes things easier when you have a clear goal, when you are working for something. That drives us a lot.”

They see it as doable. But they also recognize something else. It’s that the chase toward such lofty heights, the grind of it and all of the camaraderie that goes with it, might just be the best part.

They didn’t wait until Monday’s season-opening practice to get started on all of that. This has been in the works for a while. But there is a clear demarcation line indicating when things really got serious.

It was after last year’s state tournament, one where the Eagles lost 7-0 to power-packed and eventual champion Breck in the semifinals, then beat Mounds Park Academy 4-3 for third place.

That tournament both inspired and irked them.

“What really motivated us was that we were so close (to a state title), yet so far,” said Suhler, the only Lourdes player from this bunch to have played on the Eagles’ last state championship team, in 2018, as an eighth-grader. “Our semifinal against Breck was disappointing. None of us were happy with our performance, but we were proud of what we accomplished after that.”

In the hours and days that followed, there were many discussions among the Lourdes players, with just two graduating from that 2021 team. The talk centered on what 2022 might hold. The Eagles had become aware that Breck was losing a large chunk of its stellar team to graduation. They also knew that St. Paul Academy — another Class A team that beat Lourdes last year — would graduate a pair of standout seniors.

In unison, they were saying, “Why not us? Why shouldn’t 2022 be Lourdes’ championship season?”

All of that talk and goal-setting quickly evolved into planning. And the planning included frequent group texts through the summer months among this senior six, especially, determining where and when to meet on various days to work together on their tennis skills.

Lourdes’ longest varsity tenured players, Leeser and Suhler, took the lead, organizing these impromptu group sessions.

Leeser noted that everyone who showed up got better. And he also noted something else. It was that the bond these guys had kept growing.

Now, eight months later, and after a bunch more time spent improving with individual and group indoor lessons, Lourdes coach Steve Tacl is staring at a special and inspired team.

Making it all the more striking is that this isn’t a group that’s forever seemed destined for greatness. Few among the seniors labored at tennis as grade-schoolers, contrary to what many of the great ones do. Their appreciation for the game and what they could do in it only kicked in within the last few years.

It’s made watching them now grabbing so tightly to tennis and each other all the more satisfying for Tacl, a tennis teaching professional at the Rochester Athletic Club.

It’s energized him. Included in that was seeing many of them show up for the 6:30 a.m. team sessions that he organized for them this past summer.

“They were all about it,” Tacl said. “They knew they had some things to work on, having just experienced what they did in the state tournament. That just propelled them to play with each other all the more. It feels so big and important to them now, being a part of this team. These guys just really like being with each other. The bus rides last year were a hoot, so that just adds to the excitement.”

As much as these Eagles are driven to win a state championship, their appreciation for what it takes to get there pushes them most.

“Simply having a good team environment matters so much and maintaining a high level of competitiveness when we play, no matter the result,” Suhler said. “We just want to push each other to be as good as we possibly can be.”