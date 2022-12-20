'Time to wrap it up': Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic will be no more after this final run

ROCHESTER — After 34 years of Rochester hosting one of the top holiday-time boys and girls basketball tournaments in the state, that run is about to end.

It was announced Tuesday by Rotary Holiday Classic steering committee co-chairs Mike Van Straaten and Jon Losness that the final installment of the 34th annual event will be this year.

The two-day tournament — also a major fundraiser for non-profit groups and organizations — will happen for the last time Dec. 29-30 at its usual home, Mayo Civic Center.

The changing face of the Rochester Rotary Club, with about half as many Rotarians as in the early years of the tournament, is a primary factor for the club bidding adieu to the event, with fewer people available to help. Also factoring in is the rising cost of putting on the tournament as well as the ever-increasing difficulty in finding Class AAAA teams willing to play in the event, a request that had been made by the three Rochester public high schools, all of which field Class AAAA teams.

A pack of other holiday basketball tournaments have sprung up around the state the last number of years, many of them run by professional tournament directors. They’ve been tough for the Rotary Holiday Classic to recruit against.

“It wasn’t just one thing,” Losness said. “It was a compilation of things that is making this our final year. But we’re not looking at it as if it is a bummer. And we aren’t pointing fingers at anyone. We are looking at this as something that has been a grand event and we want to celebrate it this last time and reminisce about its good times through the years.”

In its heyday, the event ran three days, culminating with boys and girls title games and 32 boys and girls teams participating each year. The Rotary Holiday Classic involved some of the best teams and players in the state, with a relative who’s who of individual standouts over the years such as Park of Cottage Grove’s Sam Jacobson (University of Minnesota), Mounds View’s Nick Horvath (Duke University), Apple Valley’s Tysus Jones (Duke), John Marshall’s Michael and Matthew Hurt (Minnesota and Duke, respectively), Caledonia’s Eli King (Iowa State University), East Ridge’s Kendall Brown Jr. (Baylor University), among loads of other eventual Division I players.

On the girls side, there were Mayo phenom twins Kelly and Coco Miller (University of Georgia), Lakeville North’s Rachel Banham (Minnesota), Lourdes’ Alyssa Ustby (University of North Carolina), Byron’s Ayoka Lee (Kansas State University) and John Marshall’s Lilly Meister (Indiana University) and Jamie Ruden (Arizona State University), among others.

There were many scintillating matchups in the tournament’s title games, such as the Osseo and Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys facing off in 2010.

“Back in the day, when it was a three-day tournament (that ended in 2013), we seemed to have two-to-four teams that ended up in the state tournament, who first played in the Rotary,” said Van Straaten, co-chair of the tournament’s steering commiting the last 17 years and one who played in the tournament its first two years — 1988 and ’89, for John Marshall. “Osseo versus Plainview-Elgin-Millville really does stick out. You just don’t see those David vs. Goliath matchups anymore. There were a lot of people clamoring to come to the event back then.”

Besides all of the great basketball that has happened since the Rotary Holiday Tournament’s inception in 1988, the event has also raised more than $1 million, the proceeds going to youth groups.

Van Straaten said it is sad to be only days away from saying goodbye to a tournament that has given so much to the Rochester community and the athletes who’ve played in it.

But here they are.

“It is hard to swallow,” Van Straaten said. “This has been a huge passion of mine, putting on this tournament. There is just so much history here. I would support a revival of it, if someone wanted to start one up. But as the Rotary Holiday Classic, it is time to wrap it up.”