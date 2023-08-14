Top 4 takeaways from the Rochester Honkers 2023 season

ROCHESTER — Much like summer, another Northwoods League baseball season has gone by in a blink of an eye.

For the Rochester Honkers, it was another season that ended without a playoff appearance, finishing 32-36 overall and 14-20 in the second half. Rochester has not reached the playoffs since 2011.

A fast 10-2 start did have them playing in a de facto first-half division championship game against Eau Claire, but the Honkers couldn't find a way to get the job done, finishing 18-16 and two games behind the Express in the Great Plains East first-half standings.

"It was fun," second-year manager Andrew Urbistondo said, "just kind of seeing the race and trying to get that first half and go get it. It just sucks we ended up in second. Got to the championship game, which was sick. Wish we won but hey, nothing to hang our heads about. We battled all first half and got ourselves in position."

At the end of the day, though, there were too many obstacles to overcome for the Honkers.

Inconsistent contact

The Honkers offense all season struggled to consistently put the bat on the ball. They had the fifth-worst batting average in the Northwoods League at .239 and struck out the seventh-most times in the league, averaging more than eight punchouts per game. The Honkers were second to last in hits at 538, behind only the Minnesota Mud Puppies, who play only road games and played 24 fewer games than Rochester. However, the Honkers were sixth in the league in walks and still in the top half of the league in on-base percentage.

Too many free passes

Much like the offense, after a solid start, the pitching staff had a hard time consistently finding the strike zone. With 438 walks, the Honkers issued the third-most free passes in the league, averaging more than six per game. Overall, it resulted in the Honkers finishing in the back half of the league with a 5.35 ERA. Combined with having a defense that averaged nearly 1 1/2 errors per game, it was tough for the Honkers to string together wins.

"In the locker room, it was about trying to put together a whole game, complete game," Urbistondo said. "We would pitch it well. But we wouldn't hit. We pitch it and hit it well, but our defense would make three errors and throw a bunch away in a key situation. Or like in Bismarck, we score 15 runs when our pitchers give up 16. It was just like the talent was there, our team was there and it was just a matter of the guys putting it all together in one game."

A bright spot

For the third consecutive summer, Nico Regino stood out for the Honkers. Regino, who knew Urbistondo well as he started his collegiate career at San Joaquin Delta College where Ubistondo is an assistant, hit a team-best .316 — his second straight .300-plus season. The Charleston Southern University outfielder also had a .452 on-base percentage and an .887 OPS. Yet, his work with the youngsters, especially with Petey Craska, who had graduated high school in May, was what stood out.

"My guy, he basically took Petey under his wing and it's funny because Nico is such a hard-nosed kid," Urbistondo said. "But he's funny and he's awesome with the guys and stuff. But he's a straight shooter, he'll walk up to you and be like 'that sucked, let's talk about it and fix it.' He was my bulldog."

Struggling Attendance

The Honkers had a hard time filling the seats once again this year.

Rochester finished with the second-worst attendance in the 24-team league with an average of 794 fans per game. Only first-year club Minot was worse with an average of 738. They were one of nine clubs to average less than 1,000 fans.