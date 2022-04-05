Top area baseball players to watch for during the 2022 season

Section 1 produced a state baseball champion in Class A in 2021 and a fourth-place finisher in Class AA. There are plenty of elite players coming back this spring so more lofty state finishes may take place.

The season is close at hand and here are 15 of the top area players to keep an eye on during the 2022 season.

Easton Fritcher, Hayfield

Senior, Pitcher/outfield

Fritcher, who has committed to play at the University of Minnesota, was Class A All-State a year ago while leading the Vikings to a 26-0 record and a Class A state championship. He throws and hits left-handed and is dominate at the plate and on the mound. As junior, he batted .543, .673 OBP, 8 doubles, 5 triples, 8 home runs, 48 RBIs, 52 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases. Was 11-0 on the mound with 1.55 ERA and 90 K's in 49 innings pitched while allowing 26 hits. Should be a Mr. Baseball candidate.

Karver Heydt, who helped Hayfield go 26-0 and win the Class A state title in 2021, is player to keep tabs on this spring. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Karver Heydt, Hayfield

Senior, Outfield

Heydt batted cleanup for the Class A state champion Vikings a year ago, when he was a Class A All-State selection. The power hitter batted a lofty .519 with a .589 OBP, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 41 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 7 stolen bases. He drove in Hayfield's first run as the Vikings rallied past New York Mills 7-4 in state title game.]

Byron’s Jackson Schroeder fields a ball during the 2021 season. Schroeder is a player to keep tabs on this spring. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jackson Schroeder, Byron

Senior, Shortstop

Schroeder was the top offensive player for the high-scoring Bears. The left-handed hitter batted .410 with 9 doubles, 2 HRs, 27 RBIs and 19 runs scored. Helped Byron earn the top seed in Section 1AAA and the team had a runner-up section finish.

Byron’s John Lutzi delivers a pitch during the 2021 season. Lutzi was 7-2 a year ago and is a player to watch this spring. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

John Lutzi, Byron

Senior, Pitcher

Was the staff ace on a Byron team that finished 17-6 and was the Section 1AAA runner-up. He posted a 7-2 record with a 1.34 ERA and 58 K's. The right-hander beat Lourdes during the regular season and had two victories in section play.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Matthew Keller is greeted at the dugout after scoring a run during the 2021 season. Keller is a place to watch this spring for the defending Section 1AA champions. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Matthew Keller, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Senior, Catcher/DH

He battled an arm injury a year ago, but that didn't prevent him from hitting .471, with a .544 OBP, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 3 HRs, 32 RBIs and 34 runs runs scored. Was a key offensive force in helping the Bulldogs win the Section 1AA title and placing fourth in the state.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Jason Feils returns to the dugout after finishing an inning during the 2021 season. Feils helped P-E-M win a Section 1AA title a year ago and is a playing to keep tabs on this spring. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Jason Feils, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Senior, Shortstop/pitcher

Feils excelled on defense and at the plate to help P-E-M claim the Section 1AA title and place fourth in the state. He batted .444, with a .486 OBP, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 30 runs, 23 RBIs and 18 stolen bases while also anchoring the middle of the infield.

Caden Nolte, Chatfield

Senior, pitcher/first base

Nolte is one of the top returning pitchers in the area. He was the Gophers' ace a year ago when he went 8-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 42 K's. Both of his loses were to Section 1AA champ P-E-M. At the plate, he hit .277 with 5 doubles, 29 RBIs and just 6 K's in 90 appearances.

Thane Meiners, Caledonia

Senior, third base/pitcher

Meiners helped the Warriors post a 21-5 record and place third in Section 1AA a year ago when he hit .473 with 7 doubles, 16 RBIs, 37 runs, 28 steals and a .524 OBP. He was 5-3 on the mound with a 3.34 ERA and 53 strikeouts.

Brady Augedahl, Caledonia

Senior, outfield/pitcher

With Augedahl and Meiners back, the Warriors should again be a contender for a Section 1AA title. At the plate, Augedahl hit .344 as a junior with 17 RBIs, 15 runs, 20 steals and a .512 OBP. He also excelled on the mound, going 3-0 with a 1.04 ERA and 26 K's.

Pine Island's Matt Horkey, right, fist bumps teammate Riley Kuehl (22) after scoring a run during a 2021 baseball game. Horkey is coming off a strong junior season and is a player to keep tabs on this spring. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Matt Horkey, Pine Island

Senior, Outfield/pitcher

Horkey was a dual threat for the Panthers as a junior. At the pate, he batted .451,with 4 doubles, 12 RBIs and 19 runs scored. On the mound, he posted a 3-1 record with a 1.90 ERA and also notched a save. Pine Island was 17-6 a year ago and could take another jump this season.

Carl Schultz, Pine Island

Senior, Utility/pitcher

Schultz is part of a strong returning cast that could make the Panthers a contender in both the Hiawatha Valley League and in Section 1AA. He hit .389 with 26 runs and 16 RBIs as a junior. He also had a 2-0 record with two saves and a 1.53 ERA on the mound.

Southland third baseman Harrison Hanna (1) fields a ground ball during the 2021 season. Hanna went 10-3 as a pitcher a year ago and is a player to watch this spring. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Harrison Hanna, Southland

Senior, Pitcher/infield

Hanna won a whopping 10 games a year ago. He was 10-3 with a 2.66 era while striking out 96 in 63 innings. He held opponents to a .171 batting average and helped the Rebels place third in Section 1A. He will have to be at the top of his game and get plenty of help if the Rebels want to beat Hayfield in section play this spring.

Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Gavin Sommer bats during a baseball game during the 2021 season. Sommer batted .352 as a junior and is a player to keep tabs on this spring. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Gavin Sommer, Kenyon-Wanamingo

Senior, Infield/pitcher

Sommer should be the team ace on the mound. Last year he won four games for the Knights with a 3.68 ERA while striking out 63. He was also solid at the plate, batting .352 with 5 doubles, 23 runs and 11 RBIs.

Triton’s Braxton Munnikhuysen grabs a pop-up during the 2021 season. The left-handed catcher is a player to keep tabs on this spring. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Braxton Munnikhuysen, Triton

Senior, catcher

Munnikhuysen is a bit of an oddity as a left-handed throwing catcher. But he is very solid on defense and can also hit. As a junior, he batted .434, with 4 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBIs and scored 11 runs.

Peter Meyer, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Senior, Shortstop/pitcher

Due to the pandemic, the Cougars played just 15 games a year ago. But Meyer made the most of his opportunity, especially at the plate. He batted .500 average, with 19 runs, 8 RBIs, 2 doubles and 2 triples. As a pitcher, he had a 3.64 ERA and collected a save.

— Guy N. Limbeck, glimbeck@postbulletin.com