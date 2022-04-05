Top area baseball players to watch for during the 2022 season
The area is loaded with strong baseball players and teams. Here are 15 players to keep tabs on this spring
Section 1 produced a state baseball champion in Class A in 2021 and a fourth-place finisher in Class AA. There are plenty of elite players coming back this spring so more lofty state finishes may take place.
The season is close at hand and here are 15 of the top area players to keep an eye on during the 2022 season.
Easton Fritcher, Hayfield
Senior, Pitcher/outfield
Fritcher, who has committed to play at the University of Minnesota, was Class A All-State a year ago while leading the Vikings to a 26-0 record and a Class A state championship. He throws and hits left-handed and is dominate at the plate and on the mound. As junior, he batted .543, .673 OBP, 8 doubles, 5 triples, 8 home runs, 48 RBIs, 52 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases. Was 11-0 on the mound with 1.55 ERA and 90 K's in 49 innings pitched while allowing 26 hits. Should be a Mr. Baseball candidate.
Karver Heydt, Hayfield
Senior, Outfield
Heydt batted cleanup for the Class A state champion Vikings a year ago, when he was a Class A All-State selection. The power hitter batted a lofty .519 with a .589 OBP, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 41 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 7 stolen bases. He drove in Hayfield's first run as the Vikings rallied past New York Mills 7-4 in state title game.]
Jackson Schroeder, Byron
Senior, Shortstop
Schroeder was the top offensive player for the high-scoring Bears. The left-handed hitter batted .410 with 9 doubles, 2 HRs, 27 RBIs and 19 runs scored. Helped Byron earn the top seed in Section 1AAA and the team had a runner-up section finish.
John Lutzi, Byron
Senior, Pitcher
Was the staff ace on a Byron team that finished 17-6 and was the Section 1AAA runner-up. He posted a 7-2 record with a 1.34 ERA and 58 K's. The right-hander beat Lourdes during the regular season and had two victories in section play.
Matthew Keller, Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Senior, Catcher/DH
He battled an arm injury a year ago, but that didn't prevent him from hitting .471, with a .544 OBP, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 3 HRs, 32 RBIs and 34 runs runs scored. Was a key offensive force in helping the Bulldogs win the Section 1AA title and placing fourth in the state.
Jason Feils, Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Senior, Shortstop/pitcher
Feils excelled on defense and at the plate to help P-E-M claim the Section 1AA title and place fourth in the state. He batted .444, with a .486 OBP, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 30 runs, 23 RBIs and 18 stolen bases while also anchoring the middle of the infield.
Caden Nolte, Chatfield
Senior, pitcher/first base
Nolte is one of the top returning pitchers in the area. He was the Gophers' ace a year ago when he went 8-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 42 K's. Both of his loses were to Section 1AA champ P-E-M. At the plate, he hit .277 with 5 doubles, 29 RBIs and just 6 K's in 90 appearances.
Thane Meiners, Caledonia
Senior, third base/pitcher
Meiners helped the Warriors post a 21-5 record and place third in Section 1AA a year ago when he hit .473 with 7 doubles, 16 RBIs, 37 runs, 28 steals and a .524 OBP. He was 5-3 on the mound with a 3.34 ERA and 53 strikeouts.
Brady Augedahl, Caledonia
Senior, outfield/pitcher
With Augedahl and Meiners back, the Warriors should again be a contender for a Section 1AA title. At the plate, Augedahl hit .344 as a junior with 17 RBIs, 15 runs, 20 steals and a .512 OBP. He also excelled on the mound, going 3-0 with a 1.04 ERA and 26 K's.
Matt Horkey, Pine Island
Senior, Outfield/pitcher
Horkey was a dual threat for the Panthers as a junior. At the pate, he batted .451,with 4 doubles, 12 RBIs and 19 runs scored. On the mound, he posted a 3-1 record with a 1.90 ERA and also notched a save. Pine Island was 17-6 a year ago and could take another jump this season.
Carl Schultz, Pine Island
Senior, Utility/pitcher
Schultz is part of a strong returning cast that could make the Panthers a contender in both the Hiawatha Valley League and in Section 1AA. He hit .389 with 26 runs and 16 RBIs as a junior. He also had a 2-0 record with two saves and a 1.53 ERA on the mound.
Harrison Hanna, Southland
Senior, Pitcher/infield
Hanna won a whopping 10 games a year ago. He was 10-3 with a 2.66 era while striking out 96 in 63 innings. He held opponents to a .171 batting average and helped the Rebels place third in Section 1A. He will have to be at the top of his game and get plenty of help if the Rebels want to beat Hayfield in section play this spring.
Gavin Sommer, Kenyon-Wanamingo
Senior, Infield/pitcher
Sommer should be the team ace on the mound. Last year he won four games for the Knights with a 3.68 ERA while striking out 63. He was also solid at the plate, batting .352 with 5 doubles, 23 runs and 11 RBIs.
Braxton Munnikhuysen, Triton
Senior, catcher
Munnikhuysen is a bit of an oddity as a left-handed throwing catcher. But he is very solid on defense and can also hit. As a junior, he batted .434, with 4 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBIs and scored 11 runs.
Peter Meyer, Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Senior, Shortstop/pitcher
Due to the pandemic, the Cougars played just 15 games a year ago. But Meyer made the most of his opportunity, especially at the plate. He batted .500 average, with 19 runs, 8 RBIs, 2 doubles and 2 triples. As a pitcher, he had a 3.64 ERA and collected a save.
