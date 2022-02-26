Top-end talent gives John Marshall two state swimming qualifiers

A year ago the John Marshall swimming and diving team did not have any state qualifiers. The Rockets showed off some young talent at Friday's Section 1AA championship meet and ended up winning three of the 11 swimming events.

“It’s nice to have a couple of those guys back on the team again,”JM coach Paul Bachman said.

The Rockets are still working on overall depth as they finished sixth out of seventh in the team race, but sophomores Jayden Edmonson and Tucker Holmes both had breakout meets at the Section 1AA event.

RELATED:



Both swimmers earned a pair of state berths. Edmonson won two individual section titles while Holmes had one victory and one third-place finish.

Edmonson had a dominating win in the 100 backstroke. He posted a time of 52.63 to beat Mayo sophomore Logan Atkinson (55.47) by nearly three seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My tempo felt really good,” Edmonson said. “And I wanted to work on my underwater more and I thought I accomplished that.”

Atkinson was Mayo’s lone state qualifier and he and Edmonson are good friends away from the pool.

“We’re super friendly and have been competitors in the 100 back for a long time now,” Edmonson said.

He might have beaten his friend to win the backstroke, but Edmonson got even more satisfaction from his victory in the 200 freestyle.

“The 200 free was a lot more special because the competition was really amazing,” he said.

Edmonson nipped Lakeville South’s Gage Boushee by a half second to win the race while Holmes was third, just three-hundredths of a second behind Boushee.

“It was great,” Edmonson said. “Tucker’s an awesome swimmer.”

Edmonson and Holmes have been pushing each other in practice all season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s nice to have some competition in practice because it’s hard to find someone to get competition up to your next level,” Holmes said.

John Marshall's Tucker Holmes reacts after winning first place in the 500-yard freestyle during the Section 1AA boys swimming championship finals on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Holmes earned a state berth in the backstroke on time standard. He then emerged victorious in the 500 freestyle. Holmes said turns were a big part of the win as he beat Boushee to the finish line by just less than a second.

“Just seeing him next to me the entire time was helping me pace through it,” Holmes said. “... I had never beaten him before so that felt nice.”

JM senior Kevin Bossou had earned a state berth in diving on Thursday as that event was held in Farmington.

The Class AA state meet will be next Thursday-Saturday at the University of Minnesota.

Mayo qualifies one for state

Atkinson was Mayo's line state qualifier as he earned a berth by placing second to Edmonson in the 100 backstroke.

The Spartans also had a couple of near misses.

Junior Alonso Montori was fourth in the 100 freestyle and his time of 48.92 was just off the time standard of 48.20. He also took fifth the 200 individual medley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior Aiden Johnson also had a fourth-place finish and his time of 53.50 in the 100 butterfly was close to the state time standard of 52.76. He was also fourth in the 100 backstroke.

The Spartans were fourth in the team standings.

Sophomore Jayden Edmonson cruises to victory in 100 backstroke to win his 2nd section title of meet. Logan Atkinson of Mayo places 2nd and also earns state berth. Aidan Johnson of Mayo places 4th. pic.twitter.com/zcWSna39UG — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) February 25, 2022