Top-ranked West comes back to beat No. 7 Mayo in thriller

ROCHESTER — The Mayo football team and coach Donny Holcomb couldn't have scripted a better start on Friday night.

An 8-play, 80-yard opening drive to open the game followed by a couple of big defensive stops and a 79-yard touchdown reception by Carter Holcomb gave the No. 7 ranked Spartans a 14-point edge on top-ranked Mankato West.

It was the first of two 14-point advantages the Spartans had but unfortunately not all perfect starts have a happy ending.

Led by four touchdowns from their dual threat quarterback Bart McAninch, West showed why it has been the best for so long, keeping its composure en route to scoring 21 of the game's final 24 points for a 28-24 victory at an electric Mayo Stadium.

It's the 24th consecutive victory for the Class 5A defending state champs, who improve to 5-0, while Mayo drops to 4-1.

"The kids played their heart outs out there on the field," coach Holcomb said. "All we ask of them is to leave it all on the field and I truly believe they did that."

"They're a great freaking team," receiver Carter Holcomb said. "To be this close to them — on homecoming night too — but we played a great game and we'll see them again."

The Spartans set the tone from the start, taking the opening drive 80 yards on 8-plays with a good mixture of run and pass, before Rudy Lozoya rumbled in from 6-yards out for the early 7-0 lead.

After the two teams swapped punts, it was West that was knocking on the door inside the Mayo 15, but an Ethan Kramer sack on third down forced a West field goal that missed badly.

Three plays later, Rees Grimsrud connected with Carter Holcomb on a third-and-9 and the junior did the rest, going 79-yards for the score. Just like that the Spartans were up 14-0 right before the end of the first quarter.

That's when the West offense woke up.

Utilizing soft coverage from the Mayo defensive backs, West quarterback Bart McAninch was able to pick apart the Spartans 5-6 yards at a time.

It led to back-to-back scoring drives from the Scarlets in the second quarter with McAninch recording a 5-yard rushing TD and a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Yet, Mayo with Carter Holcomb on its side, had a response to every West counter-punch in that first half.

After West trimmed it to 14-7, the electric junior brought the ensuing kickoff back 78-yards. Two plays later, Lozoya collected his second rushing TD on a 7-yard thunderous run to put Mayo back up two scores.

Holcomb had Mayo knocking on the door at the end of the first half, collecting two receptions for 50-yards to help the Spartans drive down inside the West 15 with less than 20 seconds left. But a sack and a penalty halted the drive.

In the end, too many little mistakes like that from the Spartans did them in.

"Again, on offense, we had some penalties that shot ourselves in the foot and put us in a situation we had to try and dig ourselves out," coach Holcomb said. "You can't do that against this team. They are the standard."

West took the opening drive of the second half and marched right down the field using the legs and arms of McAninch, who capped it off with his second rushing touchdown of the night to tie the game at 21.

A quick 3-and-out from the Mayo offense gave the ball right back to West, which drove right down against a gassed Spartans defense. It was McAninch again that called his own number, collecting his third rushing touchdown and fourth overall.

He was terrific all game, completing 25 of 36 passes for 265 yards for a touchdown, while also scoring three rushing touchdowns. Six of his designed 11 carries went for either a first down or a touchdown.

"He's a good quarterback," coach Holcomb said. "The ability to be able to throw and run, is a killer."

The Mayo offense flashed life with a drive late in the third that eventually ended with a 39-yard field goal by Ethan Post.

Yet, against that talented West defensive unit, the Spartans just couldn't muster a go-ahead score. They had their chances as the Mayo defense gave the offense the ball back not once, but twice in the early part of the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead. But Mayo just missed on a couple of deep passes, which led to punts.

After the second punt, the Mayo offense never got the ball back as West converted a pair of third-and-4's to run out the final 5 minutes and 30 seconds of the game to leave a bad taste in the mouth of the Spartans.

Yet, if the stars align, this could be the first meeting between the two teams. The second could be in the state tournament.

"We're going to face them again," Carter Holcomb said. "We are going to face them and be ready. Oh, we will be ready."

Mankato West 28, Mayo 24

MW 0-14-14-0—28

Mayo 14-7-3-0—24