Top-seeded Stewartville boys on mission to earn first state tournament berth

STEWARTVILLE — The Stewartville boys basketball team would like to make some school history this week just like the girls basketball team did last week.

Until this year, Stewartville had never had a basketball team qualify for a state tournament in school history. The Stewartville girls team earned a Class AAA state berth a week ago by winning a section championship. On Friday, the Stewartville boys will try to accomplish the same feat.

The Tigers (24-4) are the No. 1 seed and will face No. 3 Winona (15-13) in the Section 1AAA title game at 6 p.m. Friday at Mayo Civic Arena. Is an attempt to earn a first state trip for the Tigers boys squad added pressure?

“I think it’s obviously in the back of everybody’s mind,” Stewartville second-year coach Parker Lyga said. “It’s in the back of my mind for sure. But we just have to treat it like any other game. The kids have been playing extremely well.”

The Tigers have won 11 consecutive games but are not ranked in the top 10 in Class AAA. They are the No. 11 team in the Class AAA QRF rankings. The Tigers have four starters back from last year’s team which lost to Winona in the section semifinals.

“They should be a lot more mentally prepared to come after it,” Lyga said. “I think we saw that mental growth really come this year.”

“You have to be composed in the section championship,” Stewartville junior guard Henry Tschetter said. “We have to be composed and that will be big.”

Winona and Stewartville will be playing their first tournament game this season at Mayo Civic Arena. The Tigers did play one contest at the arena earlier this season during the Rochester Rotary Classic.

“I hope we shoot as well as we did the last time because it’s always a tough gym to shoot in with the (open) backdrop there,” Lyga said.

Winona played and lost at the arena during last year’s section title game after defeating the Tigers in the semifinals at Stewartville.

The Winhawks, the No. 19 team in the Class AAA QRF rankings, have three players who average in double figures in scoring: 6-5 junior center Jackson Harvey (15.6 points per game) and senior guards Bryan Cassellius (14.7) and Charlie Vandeberg (14.5). Harvey also averages 11.1 rebounds per game.

Vandeberg hit a 30-foot, game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer in overtime to lift the Winhawks past No. 2 Austin 61-58 in the section semifinals.

Defensively the Winhawks use a 2-3 zone defense that Byron employed in the section semifinals which gave Stewartville fits.

“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Lyga said. “They’re a very good team. Their record doesn’t really show how good they are. Like Byron, they’ve had guys out all year with injuries and now they’re healthy and they’re rolling.”

Offensively, Lyga said the Tigers need to finish on the inside, hit some outside shots and get to the free-throw line.

“Just because they’re in a zone doesn’t mean we have to settle (for outside shots),” Lyga said.

The Tigers also have three players who average in double figures. Tschetter, a 6-4 point guard, averages 15.2, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Tegan Malone, a 6-3 junior, averages 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists while 6-4 sophomore Parker Wangen averages 10.0 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Lyga is hoping to dictate the pace of the game, which for the Tigers is more uptempo. Winona plays at a more deliberate pace.

“If we play slow and we play conservative, that’s exactly what they want,” he said.

Lyga said the Tigers need their big players to step up for the rest of the playoffs: 6-foot-4 junior Caleb Jannsen, 6-6 sophomore Caleb Bancroft and 6-4 senior Max Barnes. Bancroft and Barnes are both reserves.

“This last game they didn’t get a lot of opportunities,” Lyga said. “I think that in this game they’re really going to be a big shining part of what we do. They’re all talented players.”