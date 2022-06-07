Top-seeded Winona has unfinished business to settle at this year's state tournament

The mindset for the Winona Senior High softball team has been the same all season long.

After making a run to the Class AAA state final last season, but falling to Becker 4-0, the Winhawks have attacked this season with a score to settle.

“This whole season from the start has been about unfinished business,” Winhawks’ coach Mitch Grossell said. “We’ve talked about ourselves quietly, haven’t really put it out there. Nobody else has heard it, but the whole team knows. We want to get back to where we were last year and finish what we started.”

The first step was completed last Thursday with a 4-1 win over Kasson-Mantorville to cap an unbeaten run in the Section 1AAA tournament.

But that first step was almost self-expected for a squad that returned the bulk of the team, including all-state performers Grace Fricke and Makayla Steffes, and knew they had the talent to make another run. And so did everybody else across the state.

Yet, the Winhawks (22-1) had little issue with having a target on their backs.

They outscored opponents 170-31 this season and enter the state tournament having won 18 consecutive games, as well as being the top-ranked team in Class AAA in the last two polls by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association. It seems this group that was already great, has only gotten better.

“They all worked their tails off in the offseason,” Grossell said. “Makayla Steffes — nobody works harder than her in the offseason and during the season. Grace Fricke put in so much time to hit the ball as well and as hard as she does. It’s just amazing. I mean, she's been pitched around, too, every game.”

Fricke’s numbers are eye-popping.

Winona’s Grace Fricke (29) cheers after hitting a triple during a Section 1AAA softball semifinal game against Byron on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Todd Park in Austin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

She leads the team in batting average (.603), on-base percentage (better than .650), home runs (7), RBIs (35), doubles (11), walks (13) and intentional walks (6).

Steffes, meanwhile, has been terrific in the circle (13-1 record, 0.79 ERA) and at the plate (.423 average, team-leading 35 runs scored and 12 steals). Steffes allowed just one run on three hits in the 4-1 win over Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1AAA championship. But one of the unsung heroes for the Winhawks this season has been Ava Hamsund.

The junior left-hander really came on in last year’s state tournament after battling some arm trouble during the season and has carried that momentum into 2022. She joins Steffes in giving the Winhawks the best 1-2 punch around. The two have combined to allow just 14 earned runs in 143 innings this year, with Hamsund accounting for 55⅓ of those innings.

“I’m way more comfortable this season than I was last year,” Hamsund said. “I’m way less nervous. I feel like I can get all my pitches going more. Plus, being able to split time with Makayla is very nice so neither of us won’t get burned out because I feel like last year, Makayla got a little burnt out. It’s better that we can tag team it.”

“We played it safe with her last year,” Grossell said. “So we knew what we had in her. It’s not a surprise to us at all. She’s a stud pitcher and a heck of a hitter, too.”

Hitting behind Fricke, Hamsund is hitting better than .400 with 23 RBIs. She has also struck out just four times.

“It’s tough to get the ball by her,” Grossell said.

With Hamsund now fully in the fold to combine with the likes of talented two-way players Macy McNally and Olivia Poulin, the top-seeded Winhawks are feeling good heading to Caswell Park in North Mankato. They will take on Rocori at 11 a.m. Thursday in a Class AAA state quarterfinal.

“We’re really gunning for the championship and winning,” Hamsund said. “We have unfinished business.”