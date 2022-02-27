Top seeds -- Northfield, Lourdes -- stunned in boys hockey Section 1A semifinals

(Editor's note: This article will be updated with coaches' comments)

Rochester Lourdes kept pressing as time ticked down in the third period Saturday night at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The more the Eagles pressed, the more it felt like the tying goal was about to come.

But Albert Lea was able to scramble defensively and ensure the Eagles didn’t tie the score and didn’t force overtime.

Instead, after a back-and-forth first period that saw both teams score three times, Albert Lea made a second-period goal by Max Edwin hold up as the game winner in a 4-3 Section One, Class A boys hockey semifinal game against Lourdes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory lifts third-seeded Albert Lea into Wednesday’s 7 p.m. section final against New Prague at the Rec Center.

Second-seeded Lourdes sees its successful season come to an end at 19-8-0.

Matthew Mahoney, Thomas Benner and Brayden Magnuson scored in the first for Lourdes, while Tim Chalmers, Joseph Yoon and Logan Olsen scored for Albert Lea.

The Eagles outshot Albert Lea 27-24 in the game, including 7-4 in the third period, but they couldn’t get another one past Tigers goalie Tanner Nelson, who hadn’t played a minute prior to the playoffs. Now Nelson — who stepped into the starting role after Dakota Jahnke suffered a season-ending injury — is a win away from backstopping the Tigers (19-8-0) to the state tournament.

He made 24 saves in the win Saturday.

Xander Carter-Kleven stopped 20 shots for Lourdes.

The Eagles say goodbye to a talented senior class — including its top two scorers, defenseman Charlie Kielty and Mahoney — that persevered through some ups and downs in their high school careers, but ended with a 19-win season.

ALBERT LEA 4, LOURDES 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Albert Lea 3-1-0 — 4

Lourdes 3-0-0 — 3

First period — 1. LRDS, Matthew Mahoney 28 (unassisted) 3:06. 2. AL, Tim Chalmers 18 (Jack Ladlie 13, Spencer VanBeek 14) 4:23. 3. AL, Joseph Yoon 29 (Ladlie 14, VanBeek 15) 11:48. 4. LRDS, Thomas Benner 3 (unassisted) 14:10. 5. AL, Logan Olsen 7 (unassisted) 15:37. 6. LRDS, Brayden Magnuson 3 (Mahoney 11, Colton Rich 13) 16:01. Second period — 7. AL, Max Edwin 10 (Yoon 26) 3:33. Third period — no scoring.

Shots on goal — AL 11-9-4—24; LRDS 11-9-7—27. Goalies — AL, Tanner Nelson (W; 24 saves); LRDS, Xander Carter-Kleven (L; 20 saves). Power-play opportunities — AL, none; LRDS, 0-for-1. Penalties — AL, 1-2 minutes; LRDS, none.

• • • • •

NEW PRAGUE 3, NORTHFIELD 2, OT

Power plays were few and far between in the day’s first section semifinal game, so when New Prague got one in overtime, it didn’t waste it.

Charlie Turnberg scored 2:57 into the extra period to complete a comeback from two goals down and eliminate top-seeded Northfield from the Section 1A playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth-seeded Trojans chose the dramatic path to the section final, getting a goal from Michael Beckius with just 2:03 to play in regulation that tied the score 2-2.

Northfield (20-6-1) had jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a pair of Spencer Klotz goals — his 33rd and 34th of a terrific season — in the second period.

That’s how the score remained until Willy Seymour snapped a shot past Northfield goalie Keaton Walock with 6:09 to go in the third period. That made the score 2-1 and set the stage for Beckius and Turnberg to lift the Trojans (10-15-2) into Wednesday’s section title game.

NEW PRAGUE 3, NORTHFIELD 2, OT

New Prague 0-0-2-1 — 3

Northfield 0-2-0-0 — 2

First period — no scoring. Second period — 1. NFLD, Spencer Klotz 33 (Kamden Kaiser 22, Ty Frank 24) 2:47 (pp). 2. NFLD, Klotz 34 (Frank 25) 11:05. Third period — 3. NP, Willy Seymour 10 (Luke Portner 12) 10:51. 4. NP, Michael Beckius 4 (Owen Wilkins 7) 14:57. Overtime — Charlie Turnberg (unassisted) 2:57 (pp).

Shots on goal — NP 10-5-9-5—29; NFLD 14-14-7-1—36. Goalies — NP, Carter Puente (W; 34 saves); NFLD, Keaton Walock (L; 26 saves). Power-play opportunities — NP, 1-for-2; NFLD, 1-for-1. Penalties — NP, 1-2 minutes; NFLD, 2-4 minutes.