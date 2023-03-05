99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tough first half ends Mayo girls' basketball season

No. 3 seed Lakeville South beat No. 2 Mayo for the second time this season, this one in the Section 1AAAA semifinals.

Mayo Spartans Logo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 04, 2023 09:59 PM

ROCHESTER — That went infinitely better than the last time that Mayo met Lakeville South this season.

But it still didn’t go exactly as the Spartans wanted or needed it to.

No. 3 seed Lakeville South, using so much size and physicality, ended No. 2 Mayo’s season Saturday night in the Section 1AAAA semifinals, hanging on for a 56-49 win at McNish Gymnasium.

The Cougars beat the Spartans 72-32 on Dec. 3. They did it then by utilizing their size, physicality, quickness and shot making. And Saturday, they took advantage of all that one more time. The difference this time was that Mayo made it a game.

After getting pounded on the boards in the opening 18 minutes, Mayo trailed 39-26. Things were looking like they could get easily out of hand.

But Mayo, known as a richly together group and a bunch of fighters, refused to quit.

“We fight,” Mayo second-year coach Andy Bromeling said of a Spartans team that finished 23-5. “No matter the situation, we fight and we don’t quit. When you’ve had as many injuries as we have had this season, you have to be that way.”

Bromeling was referencing having lost two starters to ACL injuries during the course of the year. Senior guard Taylor Hill had hers happen the second game of the season, and sophomore guard Kaia Kirkeby suffered hers midway through the year.

Stll, Mayo entered the night on a six-game winning streak and having earned the No. 2 seed.

So, it was no surprise that the Spartans stayed very interested despite having turned in a frustrating and disappointing first half. This truly has been a season that above all has reflected Mayo’s grit and determination, as well as its togetherness.

“We tried our best,” said an emotional Izabel Ruskell, a senior guard who turned in one of her best games of the season, scoring 11 points and playing outstanding defense. “I’m just really proud of this team and all of the growth we’ve made. We made a lot more plays this time against (Lakeville South), hit a lot more shots and our defense was 10 times better than the first time. But now, it’s going to be hard with the season over.”

Mayo started chipping away at its deficit just into the second half as it rode its defense. Lakeville South went through a lengthy stretch without scoring and Mayo had the lead trimmed to 49-47 after Spartans standout center Ava Miller scored inside, then hit a pair of free throws a few possessions later. Things would likely have been even better for Mayo had it not had a painful stretch of its own in that second half when it was hit with a rash of turnovers.

Lakeville South reasserted itself behind point guard Anna Goodman. The junior, who is quick and a deft ball handler, controlled things from about the 2 minute mark on. That included her knocking down four free throws.

Besides operating the offense so well, Goodman also had 12 points. Leading scorer was junior forward and Kansas State University recruit Finley Ohnstad with 14 points.

Mayo’s offensive leader was Miller with a game-high 17 points. Ruskell and fellow senior guard Hannah Hanson both had 11 points.

Lakeville South 56, Mayo 49
LAKEVILLE SOUTH (56)
Finley Ohnstad 14 P, 2 3-PT; Bree Beck 5 P, 1 3-PT; Audrey Schmidtke 6 P; Whitley Ronn 10 P, 2 3-PT; Anna Goodman 12 P, 2 3-PT; Kate Flicek 4 P; Halle Eastling 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kaelyn Bjorklund 2 P.
MAYO (49)
Hannah Hanson 11 P; Addison Hill 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Miller 17 P; Izabel Ruskell 11 P, 1 3-PT; Amelia Mills 7 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: LS 39, MAYO 26.
Free throws: LS 8-10, MAYO 10-17.
Three-point goals: LS 8, MAYO 3.

Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
