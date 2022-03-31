Track and field goes from two to three classes this season

The Minnesota State High School has presented a new look for boys and girls track and field this year, with the sport being divided into three classes — AAA, AA and A. That's up from its former two-class alignment.

In southeastern Minnesota's Section One, that change is reflected especially in Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Stewartville and Cannon Falls/Randolph being bumped from Class A to Class AA. It's also reflected in Austin, Red Wing and Winona being lowered from the biggest class, to this year's middle one, Class AA. Byron, meanwhile, goes from competing against the biggest schools a year ago, to the middle one this year — Class AA.

Section 1AAA is comprised of Mayo, Century, John Marshall, Farmington, Northfield, Lakeville North and Lakeville South.

Byron longtime girls coach Charro Coleman expects the changes to be good ones. He certainly likes it for his program. Competing against the biggest schools a year ago wasn't ideal for his team.

"I'm excited about it," Coleman said. "It gives our kids a better opportunity to compete at the highest level (the state meet). I think a lot of people have been wanting this for a while. It gives us a lot better placements in terms of competitive fields."

Coleman also points out that the annual True Team track-and-field meet has been three classes for years and that this latest move puts it in line with that.

Byron, traditionally with some of the strongest girls and boys track-and-field teams in southeastern Minnesota, advanced just one athlete to the Class AAA state meet last year, star sprinter Katie Lambrecht. But the Byron girls were good enough to advance to state in the Class AA True Team meet, where they finished eighth.

Here's a look at the composition of all three classes in Section One for track and field:

CLASS AAA

Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Northfield, Owatonna, Century, John Marshall, Mayo.

CLASS AA

Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Cannon Falls/Randolph, Faribault/FBA, Kasson-Mantorville, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Stewartville, Tri-City United, Waseca, Winona.

CLASS A

Blooming Prairie, Caledonia/Spring Grove, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland, RACE (home school), Hayfield, Hope Lutheran, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton, Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Pacelli, Medford, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Pine Island, Lourdes, Rushford-Peterson/Houston, St. Charles, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.