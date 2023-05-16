99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Track and Field results for Monday, May 15, 2023

A scoreboard of track and field meets.

Track and Field Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:30 PM

GIRLS

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Team scores

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 108, New Richland-H-E-G 106.33, Kenyon-Wanamingo 90, Medford 77, Triton 69.33, Maple River 65, Blooming Prairie 63, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 42, United South Central 39, Hayfield 36.33.

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/507787/results/all

BOYS

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Team scores

Maple River 209, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 107, New Richarland-H-E-G 95, Medford 93, Blooming Prairie 72, Wateville-Elysian-Morristown 53, 5, Triton 33.5, Hayfield 21, Kenyon-Wanamingo 13, Unites South Central 3.

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/507787/results/all

By Staff reports
