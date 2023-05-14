99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Track and Field results for Saturday, May 13, 2023

A scoreboard of track and field meets.

Track and Field Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:44 PM

GIRLS

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• At Kasson-Mantorville

Team scores

Byron 239.33, Pine Island 181.33, Stewartville 105.5, Kasson-Mantorville 104.33, Lourdes 95, Lake City 85, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, Cannon Falls 38.5.

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/511418/results/all

BOYS

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• At Kasson-Mantorville

Team scores

Pine Island 238, Stewartville 215, Byron 140, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 95, Kasson-Mantorville 84, Lake City 57, Lourdes 48, Cannon Falls 30.

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/511418/results/all

By Staff reports
