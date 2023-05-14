Track and Field results for Saturday, May 13, 2023
A scoreboard of track and field meets.
GIRLS
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• At Kasson-Mantorville
Team scores
Byron 239.33, Pine Island 181.33, Stewartville 105.5, Kasson-Mantorville 104.33, Lourdes 95, Lake City 85, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, Cannon Falls 38.5.
Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/511418/results/all
BOYS
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• At Kasson-Mantorville
Team scores
Pine Island 238, Stewartville 215, Byron 140, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 95, Kasson-Mantorville 84, Lake City 57, Lourdes 48, Cannon Falls 30.
