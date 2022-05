Track and Field results for Thursday, May 26, 2022

100 — 1. Megan Lund (C) 12.68; 2. Adriana Brenegen (W) 12.89; 3. Favor Omoijuanfo (C) 12.96; 6. Alana Acker (JM) 13.22; 7. Sarah Wangen (A) 13.22; 8. Nevaeh Mitchell (W) 13.26. 200 — 1. Megan Lund (C) 25.89; 4. Adriana Brenegen (W) 26.52; 6. Olivia Walsh (A) 27.08; 7 Favor Omoijuanfo (C) 27.24. 400 — 1. Addison Clarey (C) 59.16; 3. Shannon Chen (M) 1:02.15; 7. Anna Gilmer (W) 1:03.48. 800 — 1. Penelopea Gordon (C) 2:16.56; 3. Sophia Comfere (C) 2:26.80; 4. Sophia Trabuco (C) 2:27.73; 5. Shannon Chen (M) 2:28.46; 8. Kylie Stockton (RW) 2:29.26. 1,600 — 1. Lauren Henkels (ME) 5:24.76; 3. Sophia Trabuco (C) 5:31.23; 7. Amelia Decker (M) 5:38.59. 3,200 — 1. Abigail Tri (JM) 11:44.40; 2. Adeline Crow (C) 11:51.27; 3 Jazzlyn Hanenberger (C) 11:53.51; 4. Nora Hanson (RW) 12:01.16; 6. Marissa Shute (A) 12:17.13. 100 hurdles — 1. Hannah Hanson (M) 15.03; 7. Annie Church (C) 17.22; 8. Morgan Hanlin (RW) 17.36. 300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Hanson (M) 45.65; 6. Alexis Urbick (W) 49.04.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.