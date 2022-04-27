Track and Field results for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

BOYS

FARIBAULT TRIANGULAR

Team scores

Mankato East 65.5, Faribault 64, Century 56.5

Individual results

(First place; Century top three)

100 — 1. Aaron Stewart (ME) 11.64; 2. Chris Garcia-Lara (C) 11.93; 3. Cole Elbing (C) 12.04. 110 hurdles — 1. John Amusan (C) 15.15. 200 — 1. Aaron Stewart (ME) 23.59. 300 hurdles — 1. Damian Gerads (C) 42.03. 400 — 1. Alex Turcios (F) 54.01. 800 — 1. Tyler White (C) 1:59.98; 2. Richard Kariuki (C) 2:04.70. 1,600 — 1. Sam Thom (ME) 4:52.49. 3,200 — 1. Isaiah Anderson (ME) 10:01.74.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Faribault 44.95; 3. Century 45.67. 4x200 — 1. Century 1:36.15. 4x400 — 1. Century (Wyatt Lundstrom, Richard Kariuki, Max Comfere, Tyler White) 3:38.01. 4x800 — 1. Mankato East 8:29.62.

Field events

Discus — 1. Devin Lockerby (F) 125-6; 2. Cole Elbing (C) 122-7. High jump — 1. Eli Thompson (C) 5-8. Long jump — 1. Nathan Crumm (ME) 20-7; 2. Jaden Wysocki (C) 20-5 1/2. Pole vault — 1. Nathan Nelson (C) 13-6; 2. Douglas Lee (C) 11-0. Shot put — 1. Devin Lockerby (F) 45-11. Triple jump — 1. Bol Bayak (ME) 42-1/2.

Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/15517/events/524269/results

JOHN MARSHALL TRIANGULAR

Team scores

Owatonna 111, John Marshall 47.5, Albert Lea 27.5

Individual results

(Winner, JM top-three finishes)

100 — 1. Keondre Bryant (JM) 11.43; 2. Michael Nicometo (JM) 11.68. 110 hurdles — 1. Carter Johson (O) 15.30. 200 — 1. Keondre Bryant (JM) 22.69; 2. Michael Nicometo (JM) 22.98. 300 hurdles — No results posted. 400 — 1. Kaven Torabpour (O) 55.42. 800 — 1. David Smithy (O) 2:07.60; 3. Garrett Eick (JM) 2:16.17. 1,600 — 1. Leroy Delarosa (O) 4:46.23; 2. Garrett Eick (JM) 4:54.14. 3,200 — 1. Gavin Hanke (AL) 10:23.80; 3. James Garcia (JM) 11:03.84.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Albert Lea 47.46; 3. JM B 50.38. 4x200 — 1. Owatonna 1:32.71; 3. JM B 1:45.64. 4x400 — 1. Owatonna 3:35.84; 2. JM 3:49.33. 4x800 — 1. Owatonna 8:47.79; 3. JM 9:49.09.

Field events

Discus — 1. Trever Schirmer (O) 159-10. High jump — 1. Owen Korbel (O) 5-10; 3. Gavin Johnson (JM) 5-2. Long jump — 1. Justin Gleason (O) 21-5. Pole vault — 1. Cole Piepho (O) 10-6. Shot put — 1. Trever Schirmer (O) 50-0. Triple jump — 1. Mawang Garang (JM) 40-3 1/4.

Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/15604/events/526352/results

BLOOMING PRAIRIE INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Maple River 577, Blooming Prairie 521.5, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 500, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 482, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 418, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 404, Medford 388.5

Individual results

(Winner, Blooming Prairie top three)

100 — 1. Mason Schirmer (MR) 11.56, 2. Bradley Simon (BP) 11.83. 110 hurdles — 1. Will Trio (MR) 15.76, 2. Xavier Rennie (BP) 16.32. 200 — 1. Jesse Ortiz (Med) 23.36. 300 hurdles — 1. William Tuttle (NRHEG) 44.87. 400 — 1. Henry Grayson (Med) 51.0. 800 — 1. Landon Diler (JWP) 2:15.62. 1,600 — 1. Gavin Selly (ML/C) 5:01.51. 3,200 — 1. Soren Kelly (ML/C) 11:08.22.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Maple River 45.86, 2. Blooming Prairie (Rennie, Derek Kubicek, Brady Kittelson, Bradley Simon) 46.28. 4x200 — 1. Maple River 1:36.87, 3. Blooming Prairie (Kubicek, Sam Smith, Bradley Simon, Drew Kittelson) 1:38.04. 4x400 — 1. New Richland-H-E-G 3:47.18, 2. Blooming Prairie (Kubicek, James Wohlferd, Smith, Drew Kittelson) 3:53.52. 4x800 — 1. Medford 9:22.06, 3. Blooming Prairie (Hosea Baker, Stephen Fennel, Will Sunde, Tyler Forystek) 9:26.02 .

Field events

Discus — 1. Ethan Fischer (MR_ 161-7, 2. Owen Krueger (BP) 121-0. High jump — 1. Schirmer (MR) 5-8. Long jump — 1. Ortiz (Med) 19-9 ½, 2. James Wohlferd (BP) 18-6. Pole vault — 1. George McCarthy (Med) 11-6, 2. Brady Kittelson (BP) 10-0. Shot put — 1. Brady Kittelson (BP) 40-9 3/4. Triple jump — 1. Caleb Hansen (MR) 40-3, 3. Rennie (BP) 37-8.

Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/15518

GIRLS

FARIBAULT TRIANGULAR

Team scores

Mankato East 91, Century 75, Faribault 23

Individual results

(First place; Century top three)

100 — 1.Megan Lund (C) 13.04; 2. Clare Gerhard (C) 13.66. 100 hurdles — 1. Annie Chruch (C) 17.61. 200 — 1. Avery Schuh (ME) 28.80; 3. Estelle Nkwelle Mesumbe (C) 29.31. 300 hurdles — 1. Emmy Schulz (ME) 49.93; 3. Annie Church (C) 51.58. 400 — 1. Addison Peed (ME) 1:03.86; 2. Sophia Comfere (C) 1:04.78. 800 — 1. Adeline Crow (C) 2:34.90. 1,600 — 1. Sophgia Trabuco (C) 5:33.70; 2. Jazzlyn Hanenberger (C) 5:33.87. 3,200 — 1. Lauren Henkels (ME) 11:57.09; 3. Ashley Calvert (C) 12:54.77.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Mankato East 53.78; 2. Century 54.95. 4x200 — 1. Mankato East 1:54.53; 3. Century 2:00.62. 4x400 — 1. Mankato East 4:35.50. 4x800 — 1. Mankato East 10:23.39; 3. Century 10:45.95.

Field events

Discus — 1. Elise Jensen (C) 108-0; 2. Bailey Klote (C) 104-1. High jump — 1. Lexi Karge (ME) 5-2. Long jump — 1. Lexi Karge (ME) 16-3/4; 2. Ava Gjervik (C) 14-7. Pole vault — 1. Madison Habberstad (C) 10-0. Shot put — 1. Bailey Klote (C) 32-1; 32. Emily Cordes (C) 31-1/4. Triple jump — 1. Anna Henrichsen (C) 37-3; 2. Sarrah Lindner (C) 35-9 1/2.

Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/15517/events/524269/results

JOHN MARSHALL TRIANGULAR

Team scores

Owatonna 119, John Marshall 33, Albert Lea 21

Individual results

(Winner, JM top-three finishes)

100 — 1. Laken Meier (O) 13.61; 2. Alana Acker (JM) 13.69. 100 hurdles — 1. Madeline Koslosky (O) 17.04. 200 — 1. Laken Meier (O) 27.68. 300 hurdles — 1. Madeline Koslosky (O)) 48.77. 400 — 1. Annika Wiese (O) 1:05.11. 800 — 1. Carsyn Brady (O) 2:33.85; 3. Abigail Tri (JM) 2:40.08. 1,600 — 1. Carsyn Brady (O) 5:31.91; 2. Abigail Tri (JM) 5:40.42. 3,200 — 1. Jeni Burtis (O) 13:10.42.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Owatonna 52.16; 2. JM 56.39. 4x200 — 1. Owatonna 1:53.55; 2. JM 2:00.74. 4x400 — 1. Owatonna 1:53.55; 2. JM 2:00.74. 4x800 — 1. Owatonna 10:45.26; 2. JM B 11:37.74.

Field events

Discus — 1. Allyson Butt (AL) 86-7. High jump — 1. Alana Acker (JM) 5-0. Long jump — 1. Lauren Waypa (O) 16-1. Long jump — 1. Lauren Waypa (O) 16-1. Pole vault — 1. Karrin Sackett (O) 8-0. Shot put — 1. Kya Dixon (O) 34-11 1/2. Triple jump — 1. Taylor Schlauderaff (O) 29-0.

Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/15604/events/526369/results

GIRLS

BLOOMING PRAIRIE TRUM TEAM INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 761, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 533, New Richland-H-E-G 514, Medford 491, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 401, Blooming Prairie 341, Maple River 174.

Individual results

(First place; Blooming Prairie top-three finishes)

100 — 1. Jackie Cole (M) 13.12. 100 hurdles — 1. Maddie Huiras (ML/C) 18.73. 200 — 1. Lilly Strauss (JWP) 28.09. 300 hurdles — 1. Maddie Huiras (ML/C) 53.11. 400 — 1. Ashlin Keyes (JWP) 1:06.55; 3. Chloe McCarthy (H) 1:08.44. 800 — 1. Madison Kunst (JWP) 2:45.76. 1,600 — 1. Gloria Hernandez (BP) 6:03.28. 3,200 — 1. Kwynn Krause (JWP) 13:49.20.

Relays

4x100 — 1. JWP 54.22. 4x200 — 1. Medford 2:01.47. 4x400 — 1. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 4:41.26. 4x800 — 1. JWP 11:13.87, 3. Blooming Prairie 11:45.69.

Field events

Discus — 1. Abby Fitzgerald (M) 98-01. High jump — 1. Annaka Borsberg (BP) 5-2. Long jump — 1. Jackie Cole (M) 17-5½. Pole vault — 1. Lauren Mutschler (MR) 8-06. Shot put — 1. Ashlyn Pelant (WEM) 32-02¾. Triple jump — 1. Evelyn Nydegger (NR-HEG) 31-4 1/4.

Complete Results: Link to complete results