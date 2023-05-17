Track and Field results for Tuesday, May 16, 2023
A scoreboard of track and field meets.
BOYS
FARIBAULT TRIANGULAR
Team scores
Faribault 61, Winona 40, John Marshall 25
Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/514625/results/all
CENTURY TRIANGULAR
Century 106.5, Mayo 55.5, Austin 24
Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/510817/results/all
GIRLS
FARIBAULT TRIANGULAR
Team scores
Faribault 71.5, Winona 47.5, John Marshall 34
Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/514625/results/all
CENTURY TRIANGULAR
Team scores
Century 84.5, Mayo 57.5, Austin 44
Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/510817/results/all
