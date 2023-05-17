99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Track and Field results for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

A scoreboard of track and field meets.

Track and Field Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:06 PM

BOYS

FARIBAULT TRIANGULAR

Team scores

Faribault 61, Winona 40, John Marshall 25

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/514625/results/all

CENTURY TRIANGULAR

Century 106.5, Mayo 55.5, Austin 24

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/510817/results/all

GIRLS

FARIBAULT TRIANGULAR

Team scores

Faribault 71.5, Winona 47.5, John Marshall 34

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/514625/results/all

CENTURY TRIANGULAR

Team scores

Century 84.5, Mayo 57.5, Austin 44

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/510817/results/all

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
