Track and Field results for Tuesday, May 24, 2022
A scoreboard of track and field meets.
SUB-SECTION 4A
• At Pine Island
Team scores
Pine Island 377, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 164, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 126, Medford 97.
Individual results
(Top two and Section 1A standard placers)
100 — 1. Josh Schmidt (KWG) 11.69; 2. RJ Sylak (ZM) 11.75. 200 — 1. RJ Sylak (ZM) 22.42; 2. Josh Schmidt (KWG) 22.81; 3. Jesse Ortiz (Med) 23.13. 400 — 1. Henry Grayson (Med) 50.82; 2. Matthew Cain (PI) 53.82. 800 — 1. Braxton Osterhuas (PI) 2:05.81; 2. Cohen Stursa (Med) 2:08.10. 1,600 — 1. Brandt Konik (PI) 4:59.28; 2. Jamison Rosane (PI) 5:10.43. 3,200 — 1. Brandt Konik (PI) 10:19.15; 2. Seth Konik (PI) 10:23.34. 110 hurdles — 1. Jack Noll (PI) 18.3; 2. CJ Tree (PI) 18.64. 300 hurdles — 1. CJ Tree (PI) 44.61; 2. Evan Ferber (PI) 44.65.
Relays
4x100 — 1. Pine Island (Bentley Lujero, Zack Ihde, Matthew Cain, Jarod White) 45.34; 2. Z-M 46.56. 4x200 — 1. Pine Island (Bentley Lujero, Zack Ihde, Michael Goodman, Jarod White) 1:34.96; 2. Z-M 1:35.51. 4x400 — 1. Pine Island (Matthew Cain, Mark Quintero, Jarod White, Zack Ihde) 3:33.48; 2. Z-M 3:50.45. 4x800 — 1. Pine Island (Sam Johnson, Braxton Osterhaus, Seth Konik, Jamison Rosane) 8:53.74; 2. Medford 9:15.56.
Field events
Discus — 1. Gabe Northrop (PI) 121-0; 2. Ben Northrop (PI) 113-10. High jump — 1. Gabe Northrop (PI) 5-11; 2. Mark Quintero (PI) 5-11. Long jump — 1. Josh Schmidt (KWG) 21-5; 2. Laden Nerison (KWG) 20-6 1/2.; 3. Michael Goodman (PI) 20-2 1/2; 4. Mark Quintero (PI) 19-11 1/2. Pole vault — 1. Jarod White (PI) 15-5; 2. Tanner Finstuen (ZM) 12-3. Shot put — 1. Dylan Heiderscheit (Med) 43-2 1/4; 2. Connor Williamson (PI) 40-7. Triple jump — 1. Laden Nerison (KWG) 44-7; 2. Michael Goodman (PI) 41-1.
Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/16883/events/597587/results
GIRLS
SUB-SECTION 4A
Team scores
Pine Island 326.5, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 182, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 164.5, Medford 149.
Individual results
(Top two and Section 1A standard placers)
100 — 1. Jackie Cole (Med) 13.42; 2. Vanessa Schmidt (KWG) 13.59. 200 — 1. Jackie Cole (Med) 26.94; 2. Taylor Koenen (PI) 27.30. 400 — 1. Reese Koenen (PI) 1:03.22; 2. Hayley Lentsch (KWG) 1:04.30. 800 — 1. Katrina Sortland (ZM) 2:17.96; 2. Paxyn Rendahl (PI) 2:30.09. 1,600 — 1. Natasha Sortland (ZM) 5:05.81; 2. Brooklyn Radtke (PI) 6:00.59. 3,200 — 1. Natasha Sortland (ZM) 11:56.72; 2. Alivia Levi (PI) 12:57.53. 100 hurdles — 1. Elena Hartung (PI) 17.30; 2. Rachel Nesseth (KWG) 17.38. 300 hurdles — 1. Elena Hartung (PI) 48.42; 2. Rachel Nesseth (KWG) 50.04.
Relays
4x100 — Pine Island (Reighley Sorum, Madison Hudson, Kiley House, Taylor Koenen) 50.98; 2. KWG 51.72. 4x200 — 1. Z-M (Kirsten Bettermann, Kaila Huneke, Emma Buck. Katrina Sortland) 1:52.37; 2. Pine Island 1:54.32 . 4x400 — 1. Z-M (Emma Buck, Sawyer Sheridan, Siddha Hunt, Katrina Sortland) 4:10.02; 2. Pine Island 4:20.78. 4x800 — 1. Pine Island (Mia Schmoll, Audrie Simpson, Paxyn Rendahl, Elena Kabat) 10:50.98; 2. KWG 11:09.97.
Field events
High jump — 1. Maddie Seymour (ZM) 5-1; 2. Ava Knott (ZM) 4-8. Pole vault — 1. Mia Schmoll (PI) 8-6; 2. Mackenzie Kellen (Med) 7-8. Long jump — 1. Hayley Lentsch (KWG) 17-6; 2. Jackie Cole (Med) 17-6; 3. Reese Koenen (PI) 17-1/2. Triple jump — 1. Elena Hartung (PI) 31-1 1/2; 2. Macy Koenen (PI) 30-6 1/2. Discus — 1. Abby Fitzgerald (Med) 101-5; 2. Mackenzie Kellen (Med) 98-3. Shot put — 1. Reagan Sutherland (Med) 30-5 1/4; 2. Mackenzie Kellen (Med) 29-1 1/2.
