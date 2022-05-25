SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Track and Field results for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

A scoreboard of track and field meets.

Track and Field Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
May 24, 2022
SUB-SECTION 4A

• At Pine Island

Team scores

Pine Island 377, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 164, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 126, Medford 97.

Individual results
(Top two and Section 1A standard placers)

100 — 1. Josh Schmidt (KWG) 11.69; 2. RJ Sylak (ZM) 11.75. 200 — 1. RJ Sylak (ZM) 22.42; 2. Josh Schmidt (KWG) 22.81; 3. Jesse Ortiz (Med) 23.13. 400 — 1. Henry Grayson (Med) 50.82; 2. Matthew Cain (PI) 53.82. 800 — 1. Braxton Osterhuas (PI) 2:05.81; 2. Cohen Stursa (Med) 2:08.10. 1,600 — 1. Brandt Konik (PI) 4:59.28; 2. Jamison Rosane (PI) 5:10.43. 3,200 — 1. Brandt Konik (PI) 10:19.15; 2. Seth Konik (PI) 10:23.34. 110 hurdles — 1. Jack Noll (PI) 18.3; 2. CJ Tree (PI) 18.64. 300 hurdles — 1. CJ Tree (PI) 44.61; 2. Evan Ferber (PI) 44.65.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Pine Island (Bentley Lujero, Zack Ihde, Matthew Cain, Jarod White) 45.34; 2. Z-M 46.56. 4x200 — 1. Pine Island (Bentley Lujero, Zack Ihde, Michael Goodman, Jarod White) 1:34.96; 2. Z-M 1:35.51. 4x400 — 1. Pine Island (Matthew Cain, Mark Quintero, Jarod White, Zack Ihde) 3:33.48; 2. Z-M 3:50.45. 4x800 — 1. Pine Island (Sam Johnson, Braxton Osterhaus, Seth Konik, Jamison Rosane) 8:53.74; 2. Medford 9:15.56.

Field events

Discus — 1. Gabe Northrop (PI) 121-0; 2. Ben Northrop (PI) 113-10. High jump — 1. Gabe Northrop (PI) 5-11; 2. Mark Quintero (PI) 5-11. Long jump — 1. Josh Schmidt (KWG) 21-5; 2. Laden Nerison (KWG) 20-6 1/2.; 3. Michael Goodman (PI) 20-2 1/2; 4. Mark Quintero (PI) 19-11 1/2. Pole vault — 1. Jarod White (PI) 15-5; 2. Tanner Finstuen (ZM) 12-3. Shot put — 1. Dylan Heiderscheit (Med) 43-2 1/4; 2. Connor Williamson (PI) 40-7. Triple jump — 1. Laden Nerison (KWG) 44-7; 2. Michael Goodman (PI) 41-1.

Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/16883/events/597587/results

GIRLS

SUB-SECTION 4A

Team scores

Pine Island 326.5, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 182, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 164.5, Medford 149.

Individual results

(Top two and Section 1A standard placers)

100 — 1. Jackie Cole (Med) 13.42; 2. Vanessa Schmidt (KWG) 13.59. 200 — 1. Jackie Cole (Med) 26.94; 2. Taylor Koenen (PI) 27.30. 400 — 1. Reese Koenen (PI) 1:03.22; 2. Hayley Lentsch (KWG) 1:04.30. 800 — 1. Katrina Sortland (ZM) 2:17.96; 2. Paxyn Rendahl (PI) 2:30.09. 1,600 — 1. Natasha Sortland (ZM) 5:05.81; 2. Brooklyn Radtke (PI) 6:00.59. 3,200 — 1. Natasha Sortland (ZM) 11:56.72; 2. Alivia Levi (PI) 12:57.53. 100 hurdles — 1. Elena Hartung (PI) 17.30; 2. Rachel Nesseth (KWG) 17.38. 300 hurdles — 1. Elena Hartung (PI) 48.42; 2. Rachel Nesseth (KWG) 50.04.

Relays

4x100 — Pine Island (Reighley Sorum, Madison Hudson, Kiley House, Taylor Koenen) 50.98; 2. KWG 51.72. 4x200 — 1. Z-M (Kirsten Bettermann, Kaila Huneke, Emma Buck. Katrina Sortland) 1:52.37; 2. Pine Island 1:54.32 . 4x400 — 1. Z-M (Emma Buck, Sawyer Sheridan, Siddha Hunt, Katrina Sortland) 4:10.02; 2. Pine Island 4:20.78. 4x800 — 1. Pine Island (Mia Schmoll, Audrie Simpson, Paxyn Rendahl, Elena Kabat) 10:50.98; 2. KWG 11:09.97.

Field events

High jump — 1. Maddie Seymour (ZM) 5-1; 2. Ava Knott (ZM) 4-8. Pole vault — 1. Mia Schmoll (PI) 8-6; 2. Mackenzie Kellen (Med) 7-8. Long jump — 1. Hayley Lentsch (KWG) 17-6; 2. Jackie Cole (Med) 17-6; 3. Reese Koenen (PI) 17-1/2. Triple jump — 1. Elena Hartung (PI) 31-1 1/2; 2. Macy Koenen (PI) 30-6 1/2. Discus — 1. Abby Fitzgerald (Med) 101-5; 2. Mackenzie Kellen (Med) 98-3. Shot put — 1. Reagan Sutherland (Med) 30-5 1/4; 2. Mackenzie Kellen (Med) 29-1 1/2.

Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/16883/events/597587/results

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
