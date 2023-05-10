99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Track and Field results for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

A scoreboard of track and field meets.

Track and Field Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
May 09, 2023 at 11:18 PM

BOYS

SECTION 1AAA TRUE TEAM MEET

At Lakeville South

Team scores

1. Owatonna 969, 2. Lakeville South 926, 3. Lakeville North 819, 4. Mankato West 803.5, 5. Mayo 778, 6. Northfield 736.5, 7. Century 724.5, 8. New Prague 642.5, 9. Farmington 571.5, 10. John Marshall 400.5.

Individual results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/25129

SECTION 1A TRUE TEAM MEET

1. GMLOKS 981.5; 2. Chatfield 842, 3. L/F-C/M-C 834.5; 4. Lake City 776.5; 5. St. Charles 747.5; 6. Rushford-Peterson/Houston 682; 7. Lourdes 568.5; 8. Triton 546.5; 9. Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 535.5; 10. Wabasha-Kellogg 519.5; 11. Lewiston-Altura 507.5; 12. RACE 472; 13. Medford 456; 14. Dover-Eyota 450; 15. Hayfield 383; 16. Blooming Prairie 361; 17. Lyle/Austin Pacelli 279.5.

Individual results: https://mail.google.com/mail/u/1/#inbox/FMfcgzGsmWvgSHllLJkVSrZBKHKdVlzj?projector=1&messagePartId=0.1

GIRLS

SECTION 1AAA TRUE TEAM MEET

At Lakeville South

Team scores

1. Lakeville South 1,058, 2. Farmington 935, 3. Century 892.5, 4. Lakeville North 826.5, 5. Owatonna 792.5, 6. Mankato West 765, 7. Mayo 679, 8. New Prague 609.5, 9. Northfield, 482.5, 10. John Marshall 282.5.

Individual results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/25129

SECTION 1A TRUE TEAM MEET

1. St. Charles 982.5; 2. GMLOKS 889; 3. L/F-C/M-C 889; 4. Rushford-Peterson/Houston 844; 5. Chatfield 816; 6. Blooming Prairie 651; 7. Lourdes 596; 8. Lake City 533; 9. RACE 502; 10. Lewiston-Altura 482; 11. Dover-Eyota 447; 12. Wabasha-Kellogg 444; 13. Lyle/Austin Pacelli 427.5; 14. Medford 404; 15. Triton 399; 16. Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 352; 17. Hayfield 222.

Individual results: https://mail.google.com/mail/u/1/#inbox/FMfcgzGsmWvgSHllLJkVSrZBKHKdVlzj?projector=1&messagePartId=0.1

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
