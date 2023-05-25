Track and Field results for Wednesday, May 24, 2023
A scoreboard of track and field meets.
SUB-SECTION 3A
At Pine Island
Team scores
Pine Island 281, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 155, Mdeford 67, Lake City 51, Wabasha-Kellogg 49, Triton 43, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue 37.
Individual results
(Section 1A standard placers)
100 — 1. RJ Sylak (ZM) 11.42; 2. Jesse Ortiz (Med) 11.57. 200 — 1. RJ Sylak (ZM) 22.59; 2. Jesse Ortiz (Med) 22.91; 3. Cody Walker (WK) 23.30. 400 — 1. RJ Sylak (ZM) 51.27; 2. Cohen Stursa (Med) 52.02; 3. Cody Walker (WK) 52.64. 800 — Braxton Osterhaus (PI) 2:03.24. 1600 — 1. Brandt Konik (PI) 4:45.14. 3200 — 1. Seth Konik (PI) 10:21.52.
Relays
4x100 — 1. Pine Island (Abe Ferber, Sam Knox, Michael Goodman, Austin Sisell) 45.76; 4x200 — 1. Pine Island (Blake Schlitz, Sam Knox, Ty Gibson, Owen Harstad). 4x400 — 1. Pine Island (Christopher Tree, Ty Gibson, Brandt Konik, Braxton Osterhaus) 3:34.71. 4x800 — 1. Pine Island (Seth Konik, Jamison Rosane, Braxton Osterhaus, Brand Konik) 8:33.66.
Field events
Discus — 1. Ben Northrop (Pine Island) 123-10. Shot put — 1. Austin Sisell (Pine Island) 46-01.75. High jump — 1. Collin Klassen (ZM) 6-01; 2. Pierce Petersohn (Triton) 5-11; 3. Keegan Ryan (Lake City) 5-11. Pole vault — 1. Sam Knox (PI) 14-06; 2. Zayne Novak (ZM) 12-08. Long jump — 1. Michael Goodman (PI) 21-06.5. Triple jump — 1. Michael Goodman (PI) 43-05; Collin Klassen (ZM) 41-09.
