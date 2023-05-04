Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, May 4

Sports Prep

Track and field: Section 1A boys honor roll

Section 1A Track & Field Finals At Triton
Lanesboro/Fillmore Central's Jayce Kiehne runs the boys 800 during the Section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center on June 2, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Today at 8:57 AM

SECTION 1A

100 — Josh Beardmore (Caledonia/Spring Grove) 11.07; Sam Backer (Chatfield) 11.08; Eli Staggemeyer (Caledonia/Spring Grove) 11.16.

200 — RJ Sylak (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 22.57; Fischer Wait (Caledonia/Spring Grove) 22.82; Jesse Ortiz (Medford) 22.95.

400 — Luke Gardner (Winona Cotter) 50.25; Fischer Wait (Caledonia/Spring Grove) 51.37; Cohen Stursa (Medford) 52.47.

800 — Jayce Kiehne (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 1:57.79; Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) 2:02.63; Braxton Osterhaus (Pine Island) 2:03.33.

1,600 — Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) 4:39.29; Brandt Konik (Pine Island) 4:43.12; Braxton Osterhaus (Pine Island) 4:45.46.

3,200 — Ryan Prinsen (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 10:17.95; Erik Semling (Winona Cotter) 10:25.83; Seth Konik (Pine Island) 10:27.74.

110 hurdles — Chris Hilton (St. Charles) 15.60; Ayden Howard (GMLOKS) 16.38; CJ Tree (Pine Island) 16.47.

300 hurdles — Chris Hilton (St. Charles) 40.61; CJ Tree (Pine Island) 41.07; Zach Reiland (GMLOKS) 43.24.

4x100 relay — Caledonia/Spring Grove 44.04; Lourdes 44.62; Chatfield 44.87.

4x200 relay — Caledonia/Spring Grove 1:32.58; Chatfield 1:33.31; Lourdes 1:33.72.

4x400 relay — Pine Island 3:34.72; Winona Cotter 3:37.60; St. Charles 3:38.49.

4x800 relay — Pine Island 8:21.18; GMLOKS 8:24.07; Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 8:42.51.

Long jump — Michael Goodman (Pine Island) 21-1 1/2; Grady Hengel (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 20-8; Dalton Hoel (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 20-5.

Triple jump — Chris Hilton (St. Charles) 43-3/4; Michael Goodman (Pine Island) 42-1; Collin Klassen (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 40-0.

High jump — Tysen Grinde (Caledonia/Spring Grove) 6-2; Jayce Kiehne (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 6-0; Jesse Olsen (Pine Island) 6-0; Charles Davidson (St. Charles) 6-0; Sam Snitker (GMLOKS) 6-0.

Shot put — Garrett Bonow (Lewiston-Altura) 50-4 1/4; Austin Sisell (Pine Island) 46-4; Lucca Sween (GMLOKS) 45-1/4.

Discus — Jordan Tornstrom (Caledonia/Spring Grove) 150-8; Lucca Sween (GMLOKS) 139-11; Lucas Nikolowski (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 135-3.

Pole vault — Sam Knox (Pine Island) 13-6; Boston Wright (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 11-6; Braden Brevig (St. Charles) 11-6.

Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
