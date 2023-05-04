Track and field: Section 1A boys honor roll
SECTION 1A
100 — Josh Beardmore (Caledonia/Spring Grove) 11.07; Sam Backer (Chatfield) 11.08; Eli Staggemeyer (Caledonia/Spring Grove) 11.16.
200 — RJ Sylak (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 22.57; Fischer Wait (Caledonia/Spring Grove) 22.82; Jesse Ortiz (Medford) 22.95.
400 — Luke Gardner (Winona Cotter) 50.25; Fischer Wait (Caledonia/Spring Grove) 51.37; Cohen Stursa (Medford) 52.47.
800 — Jayce Kiehne (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 1:57.79; Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) 2:02.63; Braxton Osterhaus (Pine Island) 2:03.33.
1,600 — Garrison Hubka (GMLOKS) 4:39.29; Brandt Konik (Pine Island) 4:43.12; Braxton Osterhaus (Pine Island) 4:45.46.
3,200 — Ryan Prinsen (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 10:17.95; Erik Semling (Winona Cotter) 10:25.83; Seth Konik (Pine Island) 10:27.74.
110 hurdles — Chris Hilton (St. Charles) 15.60; Ayden Howard (GMLOKS) 16.38; CJ Tree (Pine Island) 16.47.
300 hurdles — Chris Hilton (St. Charles) 40.61; CJ Tree (Pine Island) 41.07; Zach Reiland (GMLOKS) 43.24.
4x100 relay — Caledonia/Spring Grove 44.04; Lourdes 44.62; Chatfield 44.87.
4x200 relay — Caledonia/Spring Grove 1:32.58; Chatfield 1:33.31; Lourdes 1:33.72.
4x400 relay — Pine Island 3:34.72; Winona Cotter 3:37.60; St. Charles 3:38.49.
4x800 relay — Pine Island 8:21.18; GMLOKS 8:24.07; Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 8:42.51.
Long jump — Michael Goodman (Pine Island) 21-1 1/2; Grady Hengel (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 20-8; Dalton Hoel (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 20-5.
Triple jump — Chris Hilton (St. Charles) 43-3/4; Michael Goodman (Pine Island) 42-1; Collin Klassen (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 40-0.
High jump — Tysen Grinde (Caledonia/Spring Grove) 6-2; Jayce Kiehne (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 6-0; Jesse Olsen (Pine Island) 6-0; Charles Davidson (St. Charles) 6-0; Sam Snitker (GMLOKS) 6-0.
Shot put — Garrett Bonow (Lewiston-Altura) 50-4 1/4; Austin Sisell (Pine Island) 46-4; Lucca Sween (GMLOKS) 45-1/4.
Discus — Jordan Tornstrom (Caledonia/Spring Grove) 150-8; Lucca Sween (GMLOKS) 139-11; Lucas Nikolowski (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 135-3.
Pole vault — Sam Knox (Pine Island) 13-6; Boston Wright (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central) 11-6; Braden Brevig (St. Charles) 11-6.
