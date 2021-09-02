Triton, Lourdes look to get out of the gates fast

TRITON at LOURDES

Friday, 7 p.m.

Rochester Regional Stadium

2020 Records: Triton 2-1 Southeast District, 5-2 overall; Lourdes 1-1, 4-1.

Last meeting: Lourdes defeated Triton 42-6 in the season opener on Aug. 30, 2018.

Last game: Triton beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 16-6 in a Section 1AA playoff game on Nov. 17, 2020; Lourdes beat Red Wing 39-12 in a regular season game on Nov. 6, 2020.

Triton notes: The Cobras were indeed potent a year ago, going 5-2 and losing only to powerful Class AAA opponent Cannon Falls and Chatfield. This year’s Triton team looks to build on that strong 2020 season behind an offense that has good size and hopes to have a balanced attack. Coach Mike Ellingson said the Cobras must be disciplined defensively against Lourdes’ option offense and control the pace of play. … The Cobras are paced by a talented senior class, including RB Braxton Munnikhuysen, who ran for 917 yards and four TDs in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Lourdes notes: The Eagles lost just once last season, to Class AAA power Cannon Falls. … For the first time in Mike Kesler’s 25 years on Lourdes’ coaching staff (17 as head coach), all of Lourdes’ offensive and defensive starters are seniors. … The Eagles are likely to have seven players start on both sides of the ball. … “It’s been a weird 18 months,” coach Mike Kesler said. “Hopefully this football season gets us back to our roots a little bit.”

Triton coach Mike Ellingson says: “Our lines did a nice job (in last weekend’s scrimmages) and have steadily improved since team camp, and we flashed some big-play ability. … This group appears to have a desire to be highly successful. I see this group as defensive-minded individuals who will continue to grow offensively.”

Lourdes coach Mike Kesler says: “We have the opportunity to play some quality programs this year. Triton in Week 1 is a perfect example. There’s not a lot of drop in talent around here when it comes to Class AA or AAA or AAAA. We know whoever we play, it’s going to be a heck of a fight. We know we have to prepare. We can’t just flip a switch on Friday nights.”

— Jason Feldman • Post Bulletin