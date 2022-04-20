SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Sports | Prep

Triton tabs Byron grad Brandon Neseth as next head football coach

Neseth arrives in Dodge Center after a successful run at United South Central.

Triton Cobras logo.png
Triton Cobras
By Post Bulletin Staff
April 20, 2022 01:08 PM
It appears Triton football has found its next head coach.

The school released a statement Wednesday announcing Byron High School graduate Brandon Neseth has been tabbed the Cobras' next varsity head football coach, pending board approval.

Neseth had been the coach of United South Central since 2016, guiding the Rebels to the program's only state-tournament appearance in 2018. Known for a potent rushing attack, USC set school scoring records in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Neseth takes over for Mike Ellingson, who resigned after posting a 17-19 record in four seasons manning the Triton sidelines.

The Cobras posted winning records in each of the past two seasons, going 6-4 last season and 5-2 in the shortened 2020 campaign. Ellingson had been on the Triton football staff for 19 years.

Triton Activities Director Corey Black had hoped to have a new head coach in place by the end of the school year and it appears he has found his guy.

“Coach Neseth will bring great leadership to the Triton football program," Black said in a statement. "His ability to create relationships with his student-athletes, develop them into solid community members, while having success on the football field made Brandon our first choice for this position. I am excited to work with Coach Neseth to develop the characteristics of the Profile of a Graduate for Triton Public Schools and to continue the storied tradition of Triton Football.”

