Triton three-sport athlete Zack Bodenstab 'an inspiration' to teammates, competitors

DODGE CENTER — There have been times this season when opposing pitchers have watched the mastery of Triton’s Zack Bodenstab and sought him out afterward.

It’s not just that Bodenstab pitches so well that’s left them patting him on the back. It’s that he does it with essentially the use of one arm, his right one.

Bodenstab has a left arm, but due to a rare genetic defect, it is half as long as his right arm and his left hand contains just two fingers and a thumb.

But Bodenstab, who stands just 5-feet-4, makes things work. The muscular senior curls his glove on that half an arm when he pitches, then as soon as he releases the ball, seamlessly shifts the glove to his right hand to play defense. Bodenstab brings to mind former Major League pitcher Jim Abbott, who starred in the 1990s despite being born without a right hand.

For Bodenstab’s opponents, it’s like watching a magic act, leaving many in awe and congratulating him when it’s over.

For Bodenstab, those pats on the back are as good as it gets. That’s because his goal is to be an inspiration, to let the world know that there is no holding him back. And even more important to him, to be an example that nobody should be held back, no matter their issue.

“I am a 5-foot-4 pitcher with one good arm,” Bodenstab said. “But I make due with what I’ve got. A couple of games this year, the other pitchers have come up to me afterward and told me what an inspiration I am. I really like that. It’s like receiving a hug.”

Bodenstab is in a good physical and psychological place these days.

Despite his defect, the senior is arguably the best and most valuable player on his baseball team, as its ace pitcher who can also bat in a pinch.

Triton’s Zack Bodenstab golfs on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Dodge Country Club in Dodge Center. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In 15 innings, he’s been a strikeout machine, already having fanned 25 batters. His ERA is also excellent, 2.33.

Triton baseball coach Coltt Ullom covets what Bodenstab brings to the game and this team.

“He is definitely our No. 1 pitcher and he’s a kid who just loves the game of baseball,” Ullom said. “We have a one-armed pitcher and he is just inspiring. He doesn't hide that arm. It’s just him. That’s what he’s got. He is such a great example to our younger kids of not letting anything bother him.”

Bodenstab is more than a one-sport guy. He is loading up this spring, actually playing three sports — baseball, golf and he's a member of the trap-shooting team. In golf, he’s among Triton’s top performers, having shot an 84 in his most recent meet and as low as a 77 in some practice rounds.

“I love sports,” Bodenstab said. “I like the feeling of being with my teammates and doing what we can on the field and in practice doing what we can. On the baseball team, there are seven of us seniors and we are all really tight with each other. It’s going to be tough when this season is over.”

As content and happy as Bodenstab is this year, it hasn’t always been that way.

Having half an arm and it drawing stares was at one time a significant source of insecurity for Bodenstab.

There were plenty of days when he felt sorry for himself, even humiliated by his defect.

Triton's Zack Bodenstab delivers a pitch during a baseball game against Chatfield on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Triton Public Schools in Dodge Center. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“My freshman and sophomore years, I used to think about it all the time and was really self-conscious about it,” Bodenstab said.

But with help from his parents, Chris and Jamie Bodenstab, he gradually came out of that.

“He has had his battles, but my wife and I never allowed him to hang out in those holes very long,” Chris said. “As an adult now, he’s really learned how to handle things.”

An incident that happened long ago at the Bodenstab house, where Jamie has a photography studio, helped. A girl had come over to have her photo taken, and it turned out that she had the same genetic defect as Zack. She looked at him, then offered encouragement. Things have gradually gone better for him ever since.

“She just told me to keep things going,” Bodenstab said. “To not give up on anything you want to do. That stuck with me. It makes me feel good when people say those kinds of things.”

Bodenstab has certainly taken her up on it. He’s kept going and has turned into not only one of his school’s top athletes, but favorite people.

Close friend and baseball teammate Francis Price says that Bodenstab has a special place in his and so many hearts. They watch him with so much admiration.

“It’s pretty crazy how Zack can do all of the things he can; he’s an inspiration,” Price said. “But everyone loves Zack. He’s just a great guy. He’s funny and he loves to joke around.”

Triton’s Zack Bodenstab tees off on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Dodge Country Club in Dodge Center. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Bodenstab has learned to not only live with just 1 1/2 arms, he’s learned to thrive that way.

And now, after 18 years on this earth, he’s come to a conclusion. It’s that his life is best just the way it is.

“If I could change it and have two arms now, I wouldn’t do it,” Bodenstab said. “I wouldn’t do it because I use this now as inspiration. I want to inspire people who think they can’t do something. I want to show them that they can. It doesn’t matter what you’re dealing with.”