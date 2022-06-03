Triton's Petersohn finally gets his school-record wish

DODGE CENTER — Owen Petersohn had been after this for a while. Four years, to be exact.

On Thursday, while competing on his home grounds at Triton High School, the Cobras senior finally did it. In winning the 300 hurdles at the Section 1A meet, he also set the Triton school record.

Petersohn was clocked in 39.54 seconds. The previous Triton record time had been 39.92.

Petersohn’s accomplishment left him with a wide smile.

“I knew I had it in me,” said Petersohn, who also won the 110 hurdles (15.92). “It came down to the time and place. I knew this meet would be up there with the state meet for competition.”

It wasn't quite that good, as Petersohn won both his races with ease. But it was just good enough. And the desire to get that record in the 300’s pushed him as much as anything. In fact, he had the win well in hand, but kept pushing right through the final hurdle, which he nudged, but stayed on his feet.

Petersohn, also an outstanding basketball player, had a goal and he was hell-bent on achieving it.

“Going over that last hurdle, there was no way I was letting up,” he said. “I was going for that record.”

Chatfield's Backer won't be denied

Petersohn wasn’t the only one with a hell-bent approach on Thursday. Chatfield’s Sam Backer also refused to be denied.

Backer, best known as a standout running back in football, has increasingly made a big name for himself on the track, too.

The fast and powerful junior was entered in three events Thursday, the 100, 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay. He finished first in all of them. That included him making up massive ground as he anchored that 4x100 team and — somehow — caught up to and then past a La Crescent-Hokah team that seemed to have the win in hand.

That the Lancers finished second came to Backer’s speed and determination.

“That was fun,” Backer said of his chase-down win in the 4x100. “That kid had a huge lead there, but I wasn’t thinking about anything but chasing him down. I felt like there was plenty of room for me to squeeze in there at the end.”

It comes down to attitude as much as anything for Backer, who won the 100 in 11.17 seconds.

“I just like to win,” he said. “I am really competitive and don’t like losing at all.”

He made sure that didn’t happen.

Turlington a double champion

Lourdes senior Kevin Turlington made sure that on Thursday night he had a vacant brain. He performs best that way.

He did the same thing on Tuesday in winning the 3,200.

Thursday he used the mindless approach to become a double Section 1A winner, also claiming the 1,600 (4:27.62). Second place went to GMLOKS junior Garrison Hubka (4:30.58).

“I wasn’t thinking about much as I ran; I was pretty clear headed,” Turlington said. “I don’t have a lot on my mind when I compete. I just give the best effort I can give. All I can control is myself. That is it.”

As for Hubka, he’d been staring up at Turlington and Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Tyler Rislov for most of his running career. They had been a duo that he could rarely beat.

But he got it done Thursday, timed in 4:30.58 to land second in the 1,600. Rislov was third in 4:32.95.

“This is a pretty exciting experience,” he said. “Our section is very competitive. I’d been always looking up to Turlington and Rislov and been behind them.”

Kiehne gobbles up 800 title

The top 800 runner in Section 1A — and by quite a bit — is Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Jayce Kiehne.

Just a sophomore, Kiehne was clocked in 1:58.04 to win the title. La Crescent-Hokah’s Cody Kowalski was second (2:00.31).

Kiehne said he would have been happy either running a sub-2-minute 800 or winning the race. Turns out he got both.

“This is fun,” said Kiehne, who also plays football and basketball. “I like to compete. And the 800 is a good race for me. I like it better than going too fast (in a sprint) or too slow (in a long-distance race).”

Z-M's Sylak takes off

Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior RJ Sylak has made a big leap this season.

A year ago, he was fifth in the 200 at the Section 1A meet. Thursday, he was first (22.56), just ahead of GMLOKS’ James Howard (22.59). He also managed a second place in the 100 (11.22) and ran the anchor leg on Z-M’s winning 4x200 relay team (1:32.66).

“This is the cherry on top of the deliciousness of this meet,” a beaming Sylak said after winning the 200. “When we all step on the track, we are here to compete and win. I really enjoy the competition against everybody in track. That is what makes it so fun.”

Pine Island is team champ

Pine Island was the Section 1A winner, finishing with 109 points. That barely edged GMLOKS, which scored 106.

Pine Island’s Jarod White is headed to state in the two events, the pole vault and the 4x400 relay. White set the state record in the pole vault on Tuesday when he cleared 16-feet-2. He ran the anchor leg on Pine Island’s 4x400 relay, which was timed in a winning 3:27.03.

