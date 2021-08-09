Trotter: Thank you for letting me tell your stories

I didn't get into journalism because I had some grandiose idea that I could change the world using my words.

Quite the contrary.

I just wanted to be around sports and becoming a sportswriter was my best way to make sure that I didn't have to pay to go to games (kind of kidding, kind of serious).

After a few years in this business, you realize that the games start to blend together and that storytelling is the best part of this job. But you can't tell good stories alone. When I came to the Post Bulletin in January of 2020, I didn't really know anybody. I didn't know anyone's story. I needed your help.

So thank you. Thank you for welcoming me into your communities and letting me tell your stories. It seriously was a privilege and not something I take lightly.

Friday was my last day at the Post Bulletin.

Today, I will start a new job with CBS Sports/247Sports on the national sports desk covering college basketball, football and recruiting. I've made life-long friends at the Post Bulletin and Rochester is going to still be my home, but this was an opportunity that I couldn't pass up.

The memories of my 20-month run at the Post Bulletin will only be good ones. Full of good people.

People like Jason Feldman who took a chance and hired a small-town Illinois kid and just let him do his thing. Jason led our sports department through a pandemic with a steady hand. He's a terrific boss and while others floundered for creative story ideas, Jason helped us do some of our best work while no sports were being played. We didn't panic because he didn't panic. Or Pat Ruff who took me under his wing from the very beginning with grace and humility. I won't forget his kindness and I hope I can repay it one day. Or Guy Limbeck who I still owe an order of wings from Buffalo Wild Wings for thoroughly defeating me at MLB predictions. I'll miss working with Jason, Pat and Guy, but I know our friendship isn't going away. Same with the rest of my talented colleagues at the Post Bulletin.

Or the people in the communities like Goodhue. Writing a story about Goodhue graduate Bailee O'Reilly's stellar wrestling season at the University of Minnesota was my first story assignment and I wanted to make it count. So I drove up to Minneapolis and hung out with O'Reilly for half an hour. And I called Goodhue wrestling coach Josh Grant and we chatted for 20 minutes. Both Grant and O'Reilly had no clue who I was and I didn't know them either. But O'Reilly opened up about the tragic death of his mom, Jamie . Who has the strength to do that? That's still one of the most inspiring displays I've ever seen. O'Reilly is an unbelievable man.

Or Will Tschetter, who's been gracious with his time from Day 1. He could've big-timed a new reporter but he didn't. This job allows you to form relationships with some really cool people. I can genuinely call Tschetter a friend and his family is about as good as it gets.

Or Hayfield's Kasey Krekling and Chris Pack. Or Rochester Mayo's Donny Holcomb and Noah Carter. Or Stewartville's Garrett Mueller and Adam Peterson. Or Red Wing's Walker Jordan. Or Grand Meadow's Gary Sloan. Or Rochester Honkers manager Paul Weidner. Or Kasson-Mantorville's Brendan Knoll, Bennett Berge and Patrick Kennedy. Or Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Jason Herber. Or Lewiston-Altura's Brian and Nichole Menk. Or Lake City's Doug Vaith and Greg Berge. Or Pine Island's Kim Jones. Or Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Mark Krier and Link Steffen. Or Byron's Ben Halder, Ryan Radke, Kyle Finney and Austin Freerksen.

The list could stretch on and on. There are so many good, genuine people here and I got just a little taste of it. That's why I have no plans to move anytime soon. This place is special.

Thank you for letting me tell your stories. See you at a game soon.