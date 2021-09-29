Tuesday's area girls soccer results
A scoreboard of area girls soccer matches.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles Lewiston Altura 3, La Crescent 0
La Crescent#0#0—#0
St. Charles Lewiston Altura#0#3#—#3
La Crescent: No stats submitted
St. Charles Lewiston Altura: Payton Schiebel 1 goal, 1 assist; Mya Omdahl 1 goal; Christina Hernandez 1 assist; Samantha Perez 1 goal. Goalie: Makadyn Gust 5 saves.
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 1, Red Wing 0
Byron#1#0#—#1
Red Wing#0#0#—#0
Byron: Olivia Amundson 1 goal; Lizzie Felty 1 assist. Goalie: Emily Anderson 4 saves.
Red Wing: No stats submitted
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.