Sports | Prep

Tuesday's area girls soccer results

A scoreboard of area girls soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 28, 2021 09:52 PM
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles Lewiston Altura 3, La Crescent 0
La Crescent#0#0—#0
St. Charles Lewiston Altura#0#3#—#3
La Crescent: No stats submitted
St. Charles Lewiston Altura: Payton Schiebel 1 goal, 1 assist; Mya Omdahl 1 goal; Christina Hernandez 1 assist; Samantha Perez 1 goal. Goalie: Makadyn Gust 5 saves.

NON-CONFERENCE

Byron 1, Red Wing 0
Byron#1#0#—#1
Red Wing#0#0#—#0
Byron: Olivia Amundson 1 goal; Lizzie Felty 1 assist. Goalie: Emily Anderson 4 saves.
Red Wing: No stats submitted

Related Topics: SOCCERGIRLS SOCCER
