Tuesday's Boys Hockey: 16 players record a point as Mayo blows out Big 9 rival Austin

AUSTIN — Rochester Mayo had 16 players record at least one point as the Spartans bounced back from a tough one-goal loss to rival Century by blowing out Big Nine Conference foe Austin 12-1 in a boys hockey game at Riverside Arena on Tuesday.

The Spartans won for the fourth time in six games and improved to 9-2-2 in the Big Nine and 14-5-3 overall.

Mayo still has an outside shot of catching Northfield to win or tie for the Big Nine regular season championship.

Tuesday, junior forward Ryan Dripps had a breakout game, leading the Spartans with a six-point game.

Dripps scored four goals and assisted on two others, to give him 11 goals and 21 points for the season. He is the third player on a deep and balanced Mayo team to reach double-digit goals this season, along with Sam Jacobson (20) and Mason Leimbek (12).

The Spartans struck just 57 seconds into the game, as Frank Goodman scored for a 1-0 lead. Cohen Ruskell made it 2-0 just fewer than six minutes later; his goal held up as the game winner.

Eleven Mayo players had multi-point games. In addition to Dripps’ six-point night, Will Sexton, Chandler Dennis, Ethan Norman and Ethan Dennis had three points each.

Nick Weick made six saves in the win, improving to 5-1-2 this season, as Mayo outshot the Packers 75-6.

Mayo hosts Mankato West on Thursday before closing the regular season at Albert Lea on Saturday.

MAYO 12, AUSTIN 1

Mayo 6-3-3 — 12

Austin 0-1-0 — 1

Mayo: Frank Goodman 1 goal, 1 assist; Matt Siems 1 goal, 1 assist; Chandler Dennis 1 goal, 2 assists; Cohen Ruskell 1 goal, 1 assist; Alec McBane 2 assists; Carson Beavers 1 goal; Payton Kor 1 assist; Will Sexton 3 assists; Ryan Dripps 4 goals, 2 assists; Ethan Norman 3 assists; Jaxon Lester 2 assists; Ethan Dennis 1 goal, 2 assists; Javan Hodge 1 assist; Jacob Brown 1 goal, 1 assist; Owen Holtan 1 goal; Gavin Black 1 assist. Goalie : Nick Weick 6 saves (7 shots).

Austin: Wyatt Hamlin 1 goal. Goalie : not available.

• • • • •

NORTHFIELD 7, JM 2

NORTHFIELD — Ryan Hus scored just 64 seconds into Tuesday’s game to give Rochester John Marshall an early boost, but it was nearly all Northfield from that point on, as the Raiders rallied past JM 7-2 in a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game at Northfield Ice Arena.

The Raiders scored four goals in a span of 9 minutes, 59 seconds in the opening period to turn that 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead after one.

Northfield (14-1-1 Big Nine, 17-5-1 overall) added two goals in the second period and one in the third, and Keaton Walock made 11 saves.

Jayden Veney also scored for the Rockets, while Mason Decker and Jake Schmidt had one assist each. The Rockets (5-8-0, 8-14-0) host Faribault at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Rochester Recreation Center before closing their regular season at Red Wing at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

NORTHFIELD 7, JM 2

JM 1-1-0 — 2

Northfield 4-2-1 — 7

John Marshall: Jayden Veney 1 goal; Mason Decker 1 assist; Ryan Hus 1 goal, Jake Schmidt 1 assist. Goalie : Camden Magle 40 saves (47 shots).

Northfield: Brecken Riley 1 assist; Matthew DeBuse 1 assist; Spencer Klotz 2 goals, 4 assists; Kamden Kaiser 1 goal, 2 assists; Andrew Winter 1 goal; Cayden Monson 3 goals, 3 assists; Brayden Olsen 1 assist. Goalie : Keaton Walock 11 saves (13 shots).

Area Games

DODGE CO. 7, MANKATO WEST 4

MANKATO — Dodge County rode its balance and depth — and a big second period — to its eighth victory in the past 10 games, winning a non-conference boys hockey game against Mankato West 7-4 on Tuesday at All Seasons Arena.

The Wildcats (15-8-0 overall) led just 1-0 after one period, but they scored five times in the second to pull away for good. Senior forwards Matt Donovan and Brendon Wolesky (one goal, two assists each) and sophomore standout Gryffon Funke (two goals, one assist) led the way for the Wildcats offensively.

Jake Isaak (one goal, one assist) also had a multi-point game, while Miles Smith and Brett Ludvigson also scored.

West was led by Jaeger Zimmerman, who had three goals and one assist.

The game was a rematch of last year’s Section 1A championship game, which Dodge County won to reach the state tournament for the first time ever. Neither team will be back in the Section 1A final this season, though. Dodge County has moved up to Section 1AA, and Mankato West moved west, to Section 3A.

The Wildcats play at Chisago Lakes at 7 p.m. Thursday, then close their regular season at home at 3 p.m. Saturday against Hastings.

DODGE CO. 7, MANKATO WEST 4

Dodge County 1-5-1 — 7

Mankato West 0-1-3 — 4

Dodge County: Easton Hammill 1 assist; Matt Donovan 1 goal, 2 assists; Gryffon Funke 2 goals, 1 assist; Jake Isaak 1 goal, 1 assist; Cooper Jacobson 2 assists; Miles Smith 1 goal; Brendon Wolesky 1 goal, 2 assists; Brett Ludvigson 1 goal. Goalie : Isaac Dale 15 saves (19 shots).

Mankato West: Jaeger Zimmerman 3 goals, 1 assist; Zach Benson 1 assist; Hunter Rigdon 1 assist; Gage Schmidt 1 goal, 2 assists. Goalie : Wyatt Lund 27 saves (34 shots).

• • • • •

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 6, FAIRMONT 2

FAIRMONT — Wyatt Farrell continued his red-hot offensive play and La Crescent-Hokah made a three-hour bus trip worth it, beating Fairmont 6-2 in a non-conference boys hockey game on Tuesday.

Farrell had a hat trick and an assist in the win. He now is second in the state with 44 goals this season and has 58 total points. Cooper Carlson added a goal and an assist for the Lancers (12-10-2 overall), who have won four of their past six games.

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 6, FAIRMONT 2

La Crescent 2-2-2 — 6

Fairmont 1-0-1 — 2

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 3 goals, 1 assist; Max Fabian 1 goal; Cooper Carlson 1 goal, 1 assist; Liam Farrell 1 goal; Cooper Hollon 1 assist; Ethan Myhre 1 assist. Goalie : Colin Morken 21 saves (23 shots).

Fairmont: Nate Rakness 1 goal, 1 assist; Brock Lutterman 1 goal; Jace Teveldal 1 assist. Goalie : Isaiah Lockwood 43 saves (49 shots).

• • • • •

OWATONNA 9, WINONA 0

OWATONNA — The Owatonna Huskies are heating up at the right time. The Huskies shut out Winona on Tuesday night at Four Seasons Centre to win for the seventh time in eight games, with just one regular season game remaining.

The Huskies (8-5-1 Big Nine, 9-14-1 overall) led 2-0 after one period and 7-0 after two. They were led by Owen Beyer, who had a seven-point night with four goals and three assists.

Winona (5-10-0, 9-14-1) received 28 saves from Justin Brickner.

OWATONNA 9, WINONA 0

Winona 0-0-0 — 0

Owatonna 2-5-2 — 9

Winona: Goalie : Justin Brickner 28 saves (37 shots).