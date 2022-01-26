Tuesday's Boys Hockey: Haun, Century top rival JM for 12th consecutive time

Less than a month ago, Rochester Century belted rival Rochester John Marshall by six goals in a consolation round game of the Kiwanis Festival.

Tuesday night — during the rivals’ second meeting of the season — John Marshall jumped out to a quick lead and hung onto that advantage through the first period.

Then Century decided to take over.

Trailing by a goal after 17 minutes, the Panthers showed their depth, scoring the next four goals to pull away from the Rockets for a 7-4 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Tuesday’s game marked the 54th time the intra-city rivals have met. Century now leads the all-time series decisively 37-15-2. The Panthers have defeated the Rockets 12 in consecutive matchups dating back to the 2016-17 season.

Tuesday was no different, but the Panthers did have to come from behind, then hold off a third-period push by the Rockets.

JM (3-4-0 Big Nine, 5-10-0 overall) led 2-1 after one as Mason Decker and Jayden Veney sandwiched goals around one by Century’s Matt Haun.

Decker and Haun both had big nights for their respective teams. Decker had a hand in all four JM goals, scoring one and assisting on three. Haun, a tough senior defenseman, scored twice and assisted on two others.

TJ Gibson, Jack Ottman and Owen Merges scored for Century (5-3-0, 7-7-0) in the second to give the Panthers a 4-2 lead after two.

Ottman and JM’s Aiden Kang traded goals in the third, but the Panthers sealed the win with goals by Haun and Aidan Swee in the final five minutes. Jake Schmidt scored a late power-play goal to pull JM within three, but that was as close as the Rockets could get.

Branigan Stalder made 19 saves in the win, while Cody Vlasaty stopped 43 shots for the Rockets.

Century is scheduled to host Austin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Graham Arena IV, while John Marshall will play at Winona at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

CENTURY 7, JM 4

Century 1-3-3 — 7

John Marshall 2-0-2 — 4

Century: Brody Josselyn 1 assist; Owen Merges 1 goal; Aiden Emerich 1 assist; Bennett Pronk 1 assist; TJ Gibson 1 goal, 2 assists; Aidan Swee 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Ottman 2 goals; Matt Haun 2 goals, 2 assists; Blake Kanz 2 assists. Goalie : Branigan Stalder 19 saves (23 shots).

John Marshall: Jayden Veney 1 goal; Cody Ahlstrom 1 assist; Mason Decker 1 goal, 3 assists; Jake Schmidt 1 goal, 1 assist; Aiden Kang 1 goal; Aaron Terpstra 1 assist. Goalie : Cody Vlasaty 43 saves (50 shots).

MAYO 13, FARIBAULT 0

Rochester Mayo was dominant on both ends of the ice Tuesday night, holding Faribault to 12 shots on goal as the Spartans rolled to a 13-0 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory at Graham Arena I.

Nick Weick stopped all 12 shots he faced to improve to 3-0-2 this season and earn his first shutout of the season.

The Spartans improve to 5-0-2 in the Big Nine Conference — one of just two teams who remain unbeaten in Big Nine play, along with Northfield — and 10-3-3 overall.

Javan Hodge had a hat trick and an assist, and Chandler Dennis also had a four-point game with two goals and two assists.

Sam Jacobson also had a hat trick in the victory, bringing his team-leading goal total to 15.

Three more Spartans had three-point games: Will Sexton (one goal, two assists); Mason Leimbek (three assists) and Ryan Dripps (one goal, two assists).

Ethan Norman, Owen Holtan, Jacob Miller, Gavin Black and Alec McBane all had two points each.

Mayo is back in action when it hosts conference rival Northfield in a matchup that will likely go a long way toward determining the conference champion. The game is set for a 7:15 p.m. start at Graham Arena I.

MAYO 13, FARIBAULT 0

Faribault 0-0-0 — 0

Mayo 2-5-6 — 13

Faribault: Goalie : Seamus O’Connor 32 saves (39 shots).

Mayo: Ethan Norman 2 assists; Owen Holtan 2 goals; Jacob Miller 1 goal, 1 assist; Javan Hodge 3 goals, 1 assist; Chandler Dennis 2 goals, 2 assists; Gavin Black 2 assists; Ryan Dripps 1 goal, 2 assists; Sam Jacobson 3 goals; Will Sexton 1 goal, 2 assists; Mason Leimbek 3 assists; Matt Siems 1 assist; Connor Dahl 1 assist; Jaxon Lester 1 assist; Alec McBane 2 assists; Cohen Ruskell 1 assist. Goalie : Nick Weick 12 saves (12 shots).

Mayo 4-0-2, 9-3-3 (streak: W1 / 3-1-1 past 5, 3-1-3 in January / last W: Thurs. 9-3 vs Century)

Faribault 4-6-0, 5-11-0 (streak: W1 / 2-1-0 last 3, on heels of 7-game losing streak / last W: Thurs. 7-6 at Winona)

Area Games

DODGE COUNTY 7, WINONA 3

KASSON — Gryffon Funke has had some big games for Dodge County this season. The sophomore forward has been the model of consistency, recording at least one point in 13 of the Wildcats’ 18 games.

Tuesday, Funke had the best showing of his young varsity career.

He scored four goals, including the game winner, as the Wildcats beat Winona 7-3 at the Dodge County Ice Arena to improve to 12-6-0 overall.

The Wildcats are on a five-game winning streak and are scoring at an impressive rate of 6.6 goals per game during that stretch (33 goals in five games).

In addition to Funke’s big game Tuesday, Brett Ludvigson had a goal and an assist, and Cooper Jacobson had two assists.

Jake Isaak and Matt Donovan also scored for Dodge County, while Isaac Dale made 17 saves to earn the win.

DODGE COUNTY 7, WINONA 3

Winona 0-1-2 — 3

Dodge County 3-1-3 — 7

Winona: Marshall Kitzmann 1 goal; Caleb Ellenburg 1 assist; Easton Kronebusch 1 assist; Ben Motz 1 assist; Teis Larsen 1 assist; Ayden Ruesgen 1 goal; Mason Wadewitz 1 goal; Chase Rumpca 1 assist. Goalie : Justin Brickner 27 saves (34 shots).

Dodge County: Brett Ludvigson 1 goal, 1 assist; Cooper Jacobson 2 assists; Jake Isaak 1 goal; Gryffon Funke 4 goals; Matt Donovan 1 goal; Gavin Giesler 1 assist; Easton Hammill 1 assist. Goalie : Isaac Dale 17 saves (20 shots).

• • • • •

ALBERT LEA 4, La CRESCENT-HOKAH 1

ALBERT LEA — Collin Morken made 53 saves for La Crescent-Hokah, but the Lancers struggled to beat Albert Lea goalie Dakota Jahnke and fell by three goals to their Section 1A rival.

Four players scored once each for the Tigers (13-3-0), who have won 11 of their last 12 games. Cooper Hollon scored for La Crescent-Hokah (8-6-1).

ALBERT LEA 4, La CRESCENT-HOKAH 1

La Crescent 0-1-0 — 1

Albert Lea 1-1-2 — 4

La Crescent-Hokah: Cooper Hollon 1 goal; Wyatt Farrell 1 assist. Goalie : Collin Morken 53 saves (57 shots).