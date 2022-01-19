Tuesday's boys hockey: JM, Austin earn long-awaited wins, Dodge County, Red Wing extend win streaks

TUESDAY'S 3 STARS

3. Gavin Giesler (Dodge County): It's been a good week for the Kasson-Mantorville senior. He committed to play football at Northern State University last Wednesday. On Tuesday, he recorded his first multi-goal game and first hat trick of the season in Dodge County's 11-1 win against Waseca.

2. Mason Decker (John Marshall): The standout senior scored once and had three assists as JM won 7-3 in its first game since Dec. 30.

1. Ethan Knox (Austin): The Packers goaltender came up big, making 40 stops to lift his team to its first victory in more than two years, beating Worthington 3-1 at Riverside Arena in Austin.

FARIBAULT — Rochester John Marshall hadn’t played a boys hockey game since Dec. 30.

The layoff turned out to be worth the wait for the Rockets.

Four JM players had multi-point games as the Rockets topped Big Nine Conference rival Faribault 7-3.

Mason Decker led the way for JM (3-1-0 Big Nine, 5-7-0 overall) with a goal and three assists. Cody Ahlstrom scored twice and had one assist, Jayden Veney had a goal and two assists, and Jake Schmidt scored twice.

JM’s special teams were a big key to the victory. The Rockets scored two power-play goals — both by Schmidt — and a short-handed goal, by Moritz Thiemann in the second period.

Ryan Hus and Adam Hegrenes added one assist each for JM.

The Rockets are scheduled to play at Owatonna on Thursday, followed by a game at Albert Lea on Saturday. JM’s next scheduled home game is set for next Tuesday, Jan. 25, against Rochester Century at 7:15 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

JOHN MARSHALL 7, FARIBAULT 3

John Marshall 0-4-3 — 7

Faribault 0-1-2 — 3

John Marshall: Cody Ahlstrom 2 goals, 1 assist; Jayden Veney 1 goal, 2 assists; Mason Decker 1 goal, 3 assists; Adam Hegrenes 1 assist; Moritz Thiemann 1 goal; Jake Schmidt 2 goals; Ryan Hus 1 assist. Goalie : not available.

Faribault: Jax Bokman 1 goal; Tanner Yochum 2 assists; Oliver Linnemann 1 goal; Keaton Ginter 1 goal; Jackson Kath 1 assist. Goalie : not available.

Area Games

AUSTIN 3, WORTHINGTON 1

AUSTIN — Isaac Stromlund scored in the first minute of the game and Austin never trailed en route to picking up its first boys hockey victory in more than two years — since Dec. 26, 2019 — by topping Worthington at Riverside Arena.

Grady Carney scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and Toby Holtz added an insurance goal in the third period for the Packers (1-10-0 overall).

Ethan Knox backstopped the Packers to the victory, making 40 saves.

Worthington (8-5-0) had won five of its past six entering Tuesday’s game.

Austin’s most recent victory had come nearly two years and a month ago, when it beat La Crescent. The Packers snapped a 43-game losing streak with the victory on Tuesday.

AUSTIN 3, WORTHINGTON 1

Worthington 0-1-0 — 1

Austin 1-1-1 — 3

Worthington: not available.

Austin: Isaac Stromlund 1 goal; Grady Carney 1 goal; Toby Holtz 1 goal; Cooper Guttormson 2 assists; Dylan Regenscheid 2 assists. Goalie : Ethan Knox 40 saves (41 shots).

DODGE COUNTY 11, WASECA 1

WASECA — Gryffon Funke scored twice in the first two minutes of Tuesday’s non-conference boys hockey game here, and Dodge County didn’t let up, rolling to a comfortable victory.

The Wildcats (9-6-0 overall) dominated on both ends, outshooting the Bluejays 51-9.

Ten Dodge County players had multiple-point games, led by Gavin Giesler, who had a hat trick, and Matt Donovan, who recorded three assists.

Funke — who has 15 points in the past 10 games — finished with two goals and an assist, while Gideon Ellinghuysen scored twice, Easton Hammill had a goal and two assists, and Ty Mullenbach added three assists.

Dodge County hosts St. Cloud Cathedral at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dodge County Ice Arena.

DODGE COUNTY 11, WASECA 1

Dodge County 3-4-4 — 11

Waseca 1-0-0 — 1

Dodge County: Miles Smith 1 goal, 1 assist; Brendon Wolesky 1 goal, 1 assist; Cooper Jacobson 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 2 goals, 1 assist; Matt Donovan 3 assists; Gavin Giesler 3 goals; Carl Schutz 2 assists; Bronson Freerksen 1 assist; Gideon Ellinghuysen 2 goals; Easton Hammill 1 goal, 2 assists; Ty Mullenbach 3 assists; Riley Freiderich 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Isaac Dale 8 saves (9 shots).

Waseca: Griffin Krautkramer 1 goal; Jarret Ahlschlager 1 assist. Goalies : Eli Wetzel 34 saves (41 shots); Derek Gustafson 6 saves (10 shots).

WINONA 3, BLACK RIVER FALLS 3, OT (tie)

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Justin Brickner made 45 saves to help Winona preserve a tie in a boys hockey game here Tuesday.

Teis Larsen added a goal and an assist for the Winhawks, who are 3-8-2 overall and have gone 2-2-2 in their past six games.

WINONA 3, BLACK RIVER FALLS 3, OT (tie)

Winona 1-1-1-0 — 3

BRF 2-0-1-0 — 3

Winona: Aven Prodzinski 1 assist; Sam Buerck 1 assist; Caleb Ellenburg 1 assist; Teis Larsen 1 goal, 1 assist; Max Dalenberg 1 goal; Quinn Larsen 1 assist; Ayden Ruesgen 1 goal. Goalie : Justin Brickner 45 saves (48 shots).

Black River Falls: Drew Apicella 1 goal, 1 assist; Cooper Peterson 1 goal; Micah Zoschke 1 goal; Wyatt Madvig 1 assist.

Goalie : Christopher Muir 42 saves (45 shots).

RED WING 3, ST. PAUL JOHNSON 2

RED WING — Casey Larson and Dixon Ehlers stayed hot, and so did their team. Red Wing has now won three consecutive games after knocking off St. Paul Johnson at Prairie Island Arena on Tuesday.

Larson scored one goal and added an assist in the win, as the Wingers improved to 7-8-0 overall. Larson, a senior forward, has now recorded at least one point in eight consecutive games, and has 10 goals and 13 points in that span.

Ehlers, meanwhile, stopped 36 shots to win for the seventh time this season and to improve his outstanding save percentage to .937 this season, the fourth-best mark in the entire state, regardless of class.

RED WING 3, ST. PAUL JOHNSON 2

St. Paul Johnson 0-1-1 — 2

Red Wing 1-2-0 — 3

St. Paul Johnson: Hayden Pelletier 2 goals; Matt Maidl 1 assist. Goalie : Dylan Weldon 29 saves (32 shots).