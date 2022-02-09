Tuesday’s Boys Hockey: JM, Lourdes earn big road wins

AUSTIN — Mason Decker continued his hot streak, Camden Magle made 32 saves and Rochester John Marshall won for the third time in five games, 7-2 against Austin at Riverside Arena.

Decker had five points in the game. He recorded his third hat trick in the past five games and added two assists. Over his past six games, Decker has recorded 18 points.

Defenseman Jayden Veney scored twice, while Cody Ahlstrom and Ryan Hus scored once each.

Junior defenseman Dylan Greer chipped in two assists, his first two points of the season.

Isaac Stromlund and Aidan Pepper scored for Austin (0-12-0 Big Nine, 1-15-0 overall).

JM improves to 5-6-0, 8-12-0 and will play at Rochester Mayo at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Graham Arena I.

JM 7, AUSTIN 2

John Marshall 2-2-3 — 7

Austin 0-2-0 — 2

John Marshall: Jayden Veney 2 goals; Dylan Greer 2 assists; Mason Decker 3 goals, 2 assists; Ryan Hus 1 goal; Jake Schmidt 1 assist; Cody Ahlstrom 1 goal; Moi Thiemann 1 assist; Aaron Terpstra 1 assist; Damon Miller 1 assist. Goalie : Camden Magle 32 saves (34 shots).

Austin: Isaac Stromlund 1 goal; Cooper Guttormson 1 assist; Sam Eyre 1 assist; Aidan Pepper 1 goal; Grady Carney 1 assist. Goalie : Ethan Knox 28 saves (35 shots).

LOURDES 7, WASECA 2

WASECA — Rochester Lourdes got four goals from its defensemen, including two from red-hot senior Charlie Kielty, as it rolled to a 7-2 non-conference boys hockey win at Waseca on Tuesday.

Kielty, who recorded back-to-back hat tricks last week, now has eight goals in the past three games.

Blue-liners Brayden Swee and Henry Radke scored once each, as did forwards Matt Mahoney, Aidan Ritter and Peyton Loeslie.

Mahoney (24), Kielty (20), Ritter (13) and Loeslie (12) all are now in double digits in goals scored this season for the Eagles.

No other statistics were available from Tuesday’s game.

Lourdes improves to 16-6-0 overall, has won three games in a row and six of its past seven. The Eagles are 7-1-0 against Section 1A opponents.

Waseca drops to 4-13-1 overall.

Lourdes plays at La Crescent-Hokah on Thursday.

WINONA 6, ONALASKA 3

ONALASKA, Wis. — Winona scored four third-period goals — including three in the final 5:23 — to turn a tie score into a 6-3 win at Onalaska.

Ayden Ruesgen (two goals, one assist) and Quinn Larsen (one goal, two assists) led the way for the Winhawks (7-13-1 overall). Justin Brickner made 21 saves in the win.

WINONA 6, ONALASKA 3

Winona 1-1-4 — 6

Onalaska 1-1-1 — 3

Winona: Marshall Kitzmann 1 assist; Aven Prodzinski 1 goal; Sam Buerck 3 assists; Teis Larsen 1 goal, 1 assist; Quinn Larsen 1 goal, 2 assists; Ayden Ruesgen 2 goals, 1 assist; Mason Wadewitz 1 goal. Goalie : Justin Brickner 21 saves (24 shots).

Onalaska: Colin Comeau 2 goals; Peyton Jones 1 goal; Gavin Schuster 1 assist. Goalie : Noah Clemment 22 saves (28 shots).

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 6, WEST SALEM 5

La CRESCENT — Wyatt Farrell scored twice — his 39th and 40th goals of the season — and Colton Holzer had a three-point game as La Crescent-Hokah improved to 12-8-1 with a 6-5 win against West Salem, Wis. (10-12-0 overall).

Ethan Myhre also had a goal and two assists for the Lancers, who host Lourdes at 7 p.m. Thursday.

L-H 6, WEST SALEM 5

West Salem 2-2-1 — 5

La Crescent 1-3-2 — 6

West Salem: Tyler Meyer 2 goals; Isaac Olson 2 goals, 1 assist; Noah LaFleur 3 assists; Zach Long 1 assist; Weston Gerke 1 goal. Goalie : Weston Gerke 40 saves (46 shots).