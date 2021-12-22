Tuesday's boys hockey: Mayo, Lourdes notch big road wins, Century tops rival Owatonna

TUESDAY’S POST BULLETIN 3 STARS

3. Javan Hodge, Mayo: The Spartans’ senior assisted on two key goals by Chandler Dennis — one 1:59 into the game and one that turned out to be the game winner — as Mayo won at East Ridge 5-2. Hodge iced the win with an empty-net goal in the closing minute.

2. Matt Haun, Century: The veteran defenseman scored two goals, including the dramatic game winner with just 35 seconds to play, as the Panthers topped rival Owatonna 4-3 in a nail-biter.

1. Xander Carter-Kleven, Lourdes: The Eagles’ sophomore goalie was outstanding once again, making an impressive 46 saves as Lourdes shut out Red Wing 5-0. Carter-Kleven has recorded three shutouts in seven games this season for the 6-1-0 Eagles.

Rochester teams

MAYO 5, EAST RIDGE 2

COTTAGE GROVE — It had been 10 days since Rochester Mayo took the ice for a boys hockey game, but the Spartans went on the road against a challenging opponent and showed no signs of rust on Tuesday.

The Spartans jumped out to a two-goal lead less than four minutes into the game and never trailed en route to a 5-2 non-conference victory against East Ridge at the Cottage Grove West Rink.

Mayo — which has had two scheduled games postponed this season — improves to 3-1-0 overall. It will close the pre-holiday portion of its 2021-22 schedule on Thursday when it hosts Section 1AA rival Farmington at 7:15 p.m. at Graham Arena I.

Tuesday, Mayo showed its balance and depth as four players scored at least one goal and four players had multi-point games.

Chandle Dennis — who scored twice in the game — got things rolling with a goal just 1:59 into the game. Mayo needed just 45 seconds to score again, as Sam Jacobson beat Raptors goalie Zane Lanahan to make it 2-0.

That’s how the score remained until Dennis struck again 7:06 into the second period, pushing Mayo’s lead to 3-0.

East Ridge finally pushed back after Dennis’ second goal, as Nick Landin scored twice in a span of 4:06 to make it a one-goal game, at 3-2.

That was all Spartans goalie Tate Cothern and the Mayo defense would allow, though, as Cothern made 20 saves in the game to earn the win.

Mayo’s Cohen Ruskell scored an insurance goal midway through the third for a 4-2 lead, then veteran Javan Hodge — who had two assists for a three-point game — added an empty-net goal with just 7 seconds remaining.

Mayo 2-1-2 — 5

East Ridge 0-2-0 — 2

Mayo: Javan Hodge 1 goal, 2 assists; Chandler Dennis 2 goals; Ryan Dripps 2 assists; Sam Jacobson 1 goal; Will Sexton 1 assist; Cohen Ruskell 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Tate Cothern 20 saves (22 shots).

East Ridge: Nick Landin 2 goals; Davis Polifka 1 assist; John Kremer 1 assist; Jack Tauscher 1 assist. Goalie : Zane Lanahan 29 saves (33 shots).

CENTURY 4, OWATONNA 3

Rochester Century won for the fourth time in five games, and did so by beating one of its closest rivals.

Century and Owatonna have played some tight games in recent years, both in the regular season and the postseason. Tuesday’s game at Graham Arena IV was no different.

Century built a 3-1 lead in the second period, only to see Owatonna tie the score thanks to a pair of power-play goals late in the second.

But the Panthers got the last laugh, as veteran defenseman Matt Haun scored his second goal of the night with just 35 seconds remaining, a goal that stood as the game winner as the Panthers topped the Huskies in a nail-biter 4-3.

Jonah Ottman also scored twice for Century, including once just 98 seconds into the game.

Haun scored five minutes later to make it 2-0, in a game in which Century never trailed.

Benjamin Bang answered 20 seconds after Haun’s first goal to make it 2-1.

Ottman scored quickly in the second, just 1:37 in this time, but Caleb Vereide and Sam Knoll scored power-play goals late in the second for the Huskies to make it 3-3 after two.

Century (4-3-0 overall) will face Dodge County in the opening round of the Kiwanis Festival at Graham Arena at 3 p.m. next Tuesday.

Owatonna 1-2-0 — 3

Century 2-1-1 — 4

Owatonna: Sam Knoll 1 goal; Owen Beyer 1 assist; Casey Pederson 2 assists; Benjamin Bang 1 goal; Caleb Vereide 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Preston Meier.

Century: Jonathan Burmester 1 assist; Aidan Swee 2 assists; Jack Ottman 1 assist; Jonah Ottman 2 goals; Matt Haun 2 goals; Blake Kanz 1 assist. Goalie : Carter Nelson.

LOURDES 5, RED WING 0

RED WING — Xander Carter-Kleven has been outstanding at times for Rochester Lourdes this season. Tuesday was his most outstanding performance to date.

The Sophomore goalie was a brick wall, stopping all 46 shots he faced at Prairie Island Arena as the Eagles blanked Red Wing 5-0 in a non-conference boys hockey game.

The shutout is the third of the season for Carter-Kleven, who improved to 5-1-0 this year.

He had plenty of offensive support, too, as senior Matthew Mahoney scored twice, while Jackson Heim (one goal, one assist), Aidan Ritter (two goals) and Peyton Loeslie (two assists) all had multi-point games.

Cullen Chase and Brayden Magnuson added one assist each for the Eagles, who haven’t lost since their season opener at Holy Angels on Nov. 24.

Lourdes (6-1-0) will look to extend its winning streak to seven games on Dec. 28, when it faces Luverne in the first round of the Kiwanis Festival Blue Division tournament at 7:30 p.m. at Graham Arena IV.

Lourdes 2-3-0 — 5

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Lourdes: Jackson Heim 1 goal, 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 2 assists; Cullen Chase 1 assist; Brayden Magnuson 1 assist; Aidan Ritter 2 goals; Matthew Mahoney 2 goals. Goalie : Xander Carter-Kleven 46 saves (46 shots).

Red Wing: Goalie : Dixon Ehlers 38 saves (43 shots).

SPHP 3, JM 2 (OT)

Rochester John Marshall hung with St. Paul Highland Park on Tuesday, and received a strong effort in goal from Camden Magle, but the Rockets had some bad luck in overtime and fell to the Scots 3-2 at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Highland Park’s Max Cornell scored with just five seconds to play in OT to win it for his team, which improved to 4-4-1 overall. JM dropped to 4-4-0 with heartbreaking loss.

The Rockets were outshot 34-13, yet hung with the Scots throughout. The game was scoreless after one period, tied 1-1 after two and tied 2-2 at the end of regulation.

Jayden Veney and Mason Decker scored for the Rockets, who led 2-1 as time ticked down in the third period. But Highland Park’s Peter Douma scored his second goal of the season with exactly a minute to play in the third period to tie the score 2-2 and force overtime.

JM is idle until next Tuesday, when it faces New Richmond (Wis.) at 3 p.m. in the opening game of the Kiwanis Festival at Graham Arena I

Highland Park 0-1-1-1 — 3

John Marshall 0-1-1-0 — 2

St. Paul Highland Park: Max Cornell 1 goal; Javier Hamlin 1 goal, 2 assists; Thomas Bradford 2 assists; Benny Waud 1 assist; Peter Douma 1 goal; Grant Howatt 1 assist. Goalie : Graham Zuehlke 11 saves (13 shots).

John Marshall: Jayden Veney 1 goal; Cody Ahlstrom 1 assist; Mason Decker 1 goal. Goalie : Camden Magle 31 saves (34 shots).

Area Games

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 5, WASECA 4

Collin Morken had 31 saves and three players had multi-point games for La Crescent-Hokah in a 5-4 win against Waseca. Cooper Hollon had two goals and one assist, Liam Farrell had a goal and two assists, and Wyatt Farrell scored twice in the win.

Waseca 1-2-1 — 4

La Crescent 3-0-2 — 5

Waseca: Leo Harguth 1 goal; Kyle Ahlschlager 1 goal, 1 assist; Griffin Krautkramer 2 goals, 1 assist; Lucas Groll 1 assist; Brayden Hesch-Priem 1 assist. Goalie : Derek Gustafson 32 saves (37 shots).