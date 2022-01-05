Tuesday boys hockey: Mayo, Northfield battle to tie; Lourdes' goalie notches 4th shutout

NORTHFIELD — A familiar theme is playing out for Rochester Mayo on a game-by-game basis this season.

The Spartans are showing a depth that’s tough to match in southeastern Minnesota.

That depth and balance helped Mayo rally twice from one-goal deficits to earn a 3-3 tie in a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game at Northfield on Tuesday, in a matchup of two of the top title contenders in the conference.

Mayo received goals from three different scorers, and seven players had at least one point for the Spartans (2-0-1 Big Nine, 7-2-1 overall).

Junior forward Jacob Brown led the way for Mayo with a goal and an assist, while Carson Beavers and Chandler Dennis scored once each. Ethan Norman, Ethan Dennis, Gavin Black and Matt Siems all had one assist apiece for Mayo, which was playing its first game since winning the Kiwanis Festival Gold Division championship last week.

Northfield (3-0-1, 5-3-1) led by a goal in each of the first two periods, only to see Mayo rally to tie the score. The Raiders opened the scoring 9:46 into the game, but Beavers responded less than three minutes later to make it 1-1 after one.

Northfield took a 2-1 lead 4:44 into the second, but Mayo again responded quickly, as Chandler Dennis scored 1:46 later to make it 2-2 after two.

Mayo grabbed its only lead of the night when Brown scored 4:46 into the third. The Spartans led 3-2 until Northfield scored with 5:09 to play in regulation to tie the score and force overtime.

Tate Cothern made 17 saves in goal for the Spartans, while Keaton Walock stopped 23 for Northfield, which received two goals and an assist from Spencer Klotz and a goal from Matthew DeBuse.

Mayo is back in action at 7:15 p.m. Thursday against conference rival Owatonna at Graham Arena I.

MAYO 3, NORTHFIELD 3, OT (tie)

Mayo 1-1-1-0 — 3

Northfield 1-1-1-0 — 3

Mayo: Carson Beavers 1 goal; Jacob Brown 1 goal, 1 assist; Ethan Norman 1 assist; Chandler Dennis 1 goal; Ethan Dennis 1 assist; Gavin Black 1 assist; Matt Siems 1 assist. Goalie : Tate Cothern 17 saves (20 shots).

Northfield: Spencer Klotz 2 goals, 1 assist; Matthew DeBuse 1 goal; Kamden Kaiser 1 assist; Cayden Monson 1 assist. Goalie: Keaton Walock 23 saves (26 shots).

• • • • •

LOURDES 3, FARIBAULT 0

Rochester Lourdes bounced back from two tough losses at last week’s Kiwanis Festival by rolling to a 3-0 non-conference victory against Faribault at Graham Arena on Tuesday.

The Eagles (8-3-0 overall) received goals from senior forward Matt Mahoney, freshman Jack Roe and sophomore Peyton Loeslie in Tuesday’s win, which was a nice bounce-back after suffering losses to Bloomington Kennedy (7-0) and Albert Lea (3-0) in the final two games of the Kiwanis Festival last week. Lourdes opened Festival play with a 2-1 win against Luverne.

Sophomore goalie Xander Carter-Kleven was back on top of his game Tuesday, as well, recording his fourth shutout of the season.

Mahoney’s goal is his team-best 12th of the year, while Loeslie notched his third goal and 11th point (second-best on the team) and Roe scored his fourth goal of the season (third in the past four games).

Faribault dropped to 3-8-0.

Full statistics from Tuesday’s game were not available.

Lourdes is back in action Thursday when it hosts Dodge County at 7 p.m. at Graham Arena.

Area Games

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 8, MINNESOTA RIVER 4

La CRESCENT — Sophomore forward Wyatt Farrell continued his torrid pace to open this season. The La Crescent-Hokah star forward scored four goals and added an assist Tuesday in an 8-4 win against Minnesota River. Farrell now has 16 goals and 22 points in just 10 games.

La CRESCENT-HOKAH 8, MINNESOTA RIVER 4

Minnesota River 1-0-3 — 4

La Crescent-Hokah 3-3-2 — 8

Minnesota River: Ethan Hathaway 1 assist; Drew Simonette 2 goals; Chase Goecke 1 assist; Judson Narum 1 goal; Kellen O’Keefe 1 goal; Travis Kotek 2 assists; Brooks Reicks 1 assist. Goalie : Mitch Kotek 27 saves (35 shots).

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 4 goals, 1 assist; Hayden Griggs 1 goal; Sawyer Christianson 1 assist; Colton Holzer 2 goals; Cody Hogan 1 assist; Nick Wieser 1 assist; Cooper Carlson 2 assists; Cooper Hollon 1 assist; Ethan Myhre 1 goal. Goalie : Colin Morken 34 saves (38 shots).

• • • • •

WINONA 5, WASECA 5, OT (tie)

WINONA — Teis Larsen had a goal and an assist, and Sam Buerck and Max Dalenberg had two assists each as Winona played to a 5-5 tie against Waseca at Bud King Ice Arena.

WINONA 5, WASECA 5, OT (tie)

Waseca 2-1-2-0 — 5

Winona 2-1-2-0 — 5

Waseca: Leo Harguth 1 goal; Kyle Ahlschlager 1 assist; Griffin Krautkramer 3 goals, 1 assist; Preston Miller 1 assist; Brayden Hesch-Priem 1 goal, 2 assists. Goalie : Derek Gustafson 32 saves (37 shots).