Sports | Prep

Tuesday's boys hockey results

A roundup of southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games played Tuesday.

Hockey results graphic logo
By Post Bulletin staff
November 30, 2021 09:19 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

FARIBAULT 4, CENTURY 3: Rochester Century outshot Faribault 50-17 on the road, but the Falcons pulled out a 4-3 Big Nine Conference victory. Jack Ottman scored for Century, as did T.J. Gibson. Full statistics were not provided.

HOLY FAMLY 5, MAYO 2: Mayo's Jacob Brown scored with 2:02 to go in the game to tie the score, but Holy Family Catholic scored just 17 seconds later to regain the lead for good at 3-2. The Fire added two empty-net goals to seal the win on its home ice. Sam Jacobson also scored for Mayo, which outshot Holy Family 31-30. Ethan Dennis and Will Sexton had one assist each for Mayo (0-1-0). Full statistics were not provided.

• • • • •

NON-CONFERENCE

BLACK RIVER FALLS 6, La CRESCENT 5, OT

BRF 0-3-2-1 — 6

La Crescent 2-1-2-0 — 5

Black River Falls: Gabe Iverson 1 goal; Wyatt Tennant 1 goal; Karster Hunter 1 goal, 1 assist; Ian Zoschke 1 assist; Drew Apicella 1 goal; Cooper Peterson 2 assists; Ryan Nandory 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalie: Christopher Muir 21 saves (26 shots).

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 2 goals; Colton Holzer 1 goal, 2 assists; Cody Hogan 1 assist; Liam Farrell 2 goals; Cooper Hollon 1 assist. Goalies: Collin Morken 19 saves (22 shots); Logan Yehle 22 saves (25 shots).

Related Topics: HOCKEYBOYS HOCKEYCENTURY HIGH SCHOOLMAYO HIGH SCHOOLLOURDES HIGH SCHOOL
