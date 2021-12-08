Tuesday's boys hockey roundup: Weick, Mayo shut out Winona

Nick Weick recorded a shutout in his first varsity start, leading Rochester Mayo to a convincing 12-0 Big Nine Conference boys hockey victory against Winona on Tuesday at Graham Arena I.

Mayo evened its record at 1-1-0 and is back in action Friday when it hosts Hibbing/Chisholm at 7:15 p.m. at Graham Arena.

Area Games

NORTHFIELD 5, RED WING 0

Dixon Ehlers made 58 saves, but it wasn’t enough for Red Wing in a 5-0 Big Nine Conference loss at Northfield. Kamden Kaiser had a hat trick and two assists for the Raiders and Keaton Walock had a 15-save shutout. Spencer Klotz added two goals and two assists in the win.

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Northfield 2-1-2 — 5

Red Wing: Goalie : Dixon Ehlers 58 saves (63 shots).

Northfield: Michael Fossum 2 assists; Gabriel Sawyer 1 assist; Spencer Klotz 2 goals, 2 assists; Kamden Kaiser 3 goals, 2 assists; Andrew Winter 1 assist; Cayden Monson 1 assist. Goalie : Keaton Walock 15 saves (15 shots).

LA CRESCENT-HOKAH 5, WEST SALEM, Wis. 3

WEST SALEM, Wis. — Wyatt Farrell scored twice and Logan Yehle made 19 saves as La Crescent-Hokah evened its record at 2-2-0 with a 5-3 win at West Salem, Wis.

La Crescent 1-2-2 — 5

West Salem 0-1-2 — 3

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 2 goals; Sawyer Christianson 1 assist; Walt Schoepel 1 assist; Max Fabian 1 goal; Cody Hogan 1 goal; Cooper Carlson 2 assists; Liam Farrell 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Logan Yehle 19 saves (22 shots).