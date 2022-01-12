SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Tuesday’s boys hockey: Winona rallies past Ehlers, Red Wing

A scoreboard of Tuesday’s boys hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 11, 2022 10:36 PM
Area Games

WINONA 4, RED WING 3

RED WING — Justin Brickner allowed a goal on the first shot he faced, but rallied to stop 31 shots and backstop Winona to a 4-3 win at Red Wing. Teis Larsen added a goal and an assist in the win.

Dixon Ehlers made 35 saves for the Wingers, including the 1,500th save of his varsity career. He entered Tuesday’s game tied for sixth in the state with a .932 save percentage.

WINONA 4, RED WING 3

Winona 0-1-3 — 4

Red Wing 1-0-2 — 3

Winona: Aven Prodzinski 1 goal; Easton Kronebusch 1 goal; Aiden Kronebusch 1 assist; Teis Larsen 1 goal, 1 assist; Max Dalenberg 1 assist; Quinn Larsen 2 assists; Ayden Ruesgen 1 goal.  Goalie: Justin Brickner 31 saves (34 shots).

Red Wing: Robbie Tripp 1 goal; Carson Ahern 1 goal, 1 assist; Tristen Peterson 1 assist; Casey Larson 1 goal. Goalie: Dixon Ehlers 35 saves (38 shots).

• • • • •

WASECA 7, AUSTIN 4

WASECA — Austin built a lead for the first time this season, but Waseca had too much offense and rallied past the Packers 7-4. Isaac Stromlund had two assists for Austin, while Toby Holtz, Cooper Guttormson and Sam Eyre scored once each.

WASECA 7, AUSTIN 4

Austin 3-0-1 — 4

Waseca 1-5-1 — 7

Austin: Toby Holtz 1 goal; Cooper Guttormson 1 goal; Isaac Stromlund 2 assists; Dylan Regenschied 1 goal; Sam Eyre 1 goal. Goalie: not available.

Waseca: Leo Harguth 1 goal; Kyle Ahlschlager 3 goals, 3 assists; Griffin Krautkramer 1 goal, 1 assist; Armando Balderas 1 assist; Brayden Hesch-Priem 2 goals. Goalie: not available.

