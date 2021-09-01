Tuesday's cross country results
Results from high school cross country races.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
AUSTIN INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Owatonna 23, Mayo 69, Austin 95, Faribault 100, Albert Lea 111, Simley 137.
Individual results
(Winner; Mayo, Austin, Century top 30
1. Preston Meier (O) 17.01.7; 2. Ryan Gwaltney (M) 17.16.0; 8. Jace Short (M) 18:20.3; 9. Thomas Herrick (A) 18.21.4; 14. Joseph Garry (A) 18:50.4; 15. Thomas Asmus (A) 18:51.4; 19. Lucas Olson (M) 19:08.9; 20. Tej Bhagra (M) 19:15.6; 26. Keaton Wall (M) 19:27.4; 27. Henry Schiller (M) 19:32.2.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
AUSTIN INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Owatonna 43, Mankato West 63, Faribault 66, Mayo 86, Austin 92, Century 169.
Individual results
(Winner; Mayo, Austin, Century top 30
1. Carsyn Brady (O) 20:48.7; 7. Catherine Stacy (M) 21:47.5; 10. Marissa Shute (A) 21.59.2; 18. Laura Behnke (M) 23.03.1; 20. Katarina Larsen (M) 23.08.1; 23. Cassidy Shute (A) 23.11.8; 28. Annmarie Palmer (M) 23.58.7; 30. Kaia Berry (C) 24.02.5.