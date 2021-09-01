SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Tuesday's cross country results

Results from high school cross country races.

Cross Country Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 31, 2021 07:49 PM
Share

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

AUSTIN INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Owatonna 23, Mayo 69, Austin 95, Faribault 100, Albert Lea 111, Simley 137.

Individual results

(Winner; Mayo, Austin, Century top 30

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Preston Meier (O) 17.01.7; 2. Ryan Gwaltney (M) 17.16.0; 8. Jace Short (M) 18:20.3; 9. Thomas Herrick (A) 18.21.4; 14. Joseph Garry (A) 18:50.4; 15. Thomas Asmus (A) 18:51.4; 19. Lucas Olson (M) 19:08.9; 20. Tej Bhagra (M) 19:15.6; 26. Keaton Wall (M) 19:27.4; 27. Henry Schiller (M) 19:32.2.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

AUSTIN INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Owatonna 43, Mankato West 63, Faribault 66, Mayo 86, Austin 92, Century 169.

Individual results

(Winner; Mayo, Austin, Century top 30

1. Carsyn Brady (O) 20:48.7; 7. Catherine Stacy (M) 21:47.5; 10. Marissa Shute (A) 21.59.2; 18. Laura Behnke (M) 23.03.1; 20. Katarina Larsen (M) 23.08.1; 23. Cassidy Shute (A) 23.11.8; 28. Annmarie Palmer (M) 23.58.7; 30. Kaia Berry (C) 24.02.5.

What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports