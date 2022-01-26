SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Tuesday's Girls Hockey: Barrera, Austin take down Century/JM

A scoreboard of Tuesday's girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 25, 2022 10:05 PM
AUSTIN — Eight Austin High players recorded a point and the Packers bounced back from two consecutive losses with a big 7-2 victory against Rochester Century/John Marshall in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game at Riverside Arena on Tuesday night.

The Packers (5-6-0 Big Nine, 10-9-0 overall) led 3-0 after one period and 4-1 after two.

Aj Barrera led the way offensively for Austin, with a goal and two assists. Megan Schultz and Sarah Wangen scored twice in the win. Kyia Radford-Garcia made 28 saves to earn the victory.

Paige Groslie and Emilia Gamble scored for Century/JM (3-9-0, 5-15-1), and Abigail Conners made 32 saves.

Austin is scheduled to face Rochester Mayo at 7 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Arena. It’ll mark the second meeting between those teams in five days; Mayo beat Austin 5-2 on Saturday.

Century/JM is scheduled to host Winona at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

AUSTIN 7, CENTURY/JM 2

Century/JM 0-1-1 — 2

Austin 3-1-3 — 7

Century/John Marshall: Emilia Gamble 1 goal; Kailey Birkestrand 1 assist; Paige Groslie 1 goal. Goalie: Abigail Conners 32 saves (39 shots).

Austin: Camille Dunlap 1 goal, 1 assist; Aj Barrera 1 goal, 2 assists; Allie Davidson 1 assist; Sarah Wangen 2 goals; Maci Talamantes 1 assist; Isikiyah Hemann 2 assists; Megan Schultz 2 goals; Kate Holtz 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Kyia Radford-Garcia 28 saves (30 shots).

Area Games

DODGE COUNTY 4, PARK-CG 1

COTTAGE GROVE — Ida Huber made 12 saves and Halle Determan scored the game-winning goal on the first shift of the third period to help Dodge County to a non-conference win at Park-Cottage Grove on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (11-10-0) were led offensively by Nora Carstensen, who had a goal and two assists. They’re back in action Friday when they host Owatonna at 7 p.m. at Dodge County Ice Arena.

DODGE COUNTY 4, PARK-CG 1

Dodge County 0-1-3 — 4

Park-CG 0-0-1 — 1

Dodge County: Mollie Koch 1 assist; Nora Carstensen 1 goal, 2 assists; McKenzie Rich 2 goals, 1 assist; Halle Determan 1 goal; Greta Petree 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 12 saves (13 shots).

Park-Cottage Grove: Maggie Jensen 1 goal; Taylor Nadler 1 assist; Molly Villas 1 assist. Goalie: Tori Stepka 27 saves (30 shots).

• • • • •

OWATONNA 9, RED WING 0

OWATONNA — Owatonna scored four first-period goals and never looked back en route to shutting out Red Wing. The Huskies held the Wingers (2-7-0 Big Nine, 3-16-0 overall) to four shots on goal. Olivia Herzog had a hat trick for Owatonna (8-0-1, 11-7-2) and Samantha Bogen added four assists.

OWATONNA 9, RED WING 0

Red Wing 0-0-0 — 0

Owatonna 4-3-2 — 9

Red Wing: Goalie: Allie Meyer 21 saves (30 shots).

Owatonna: Izzy Radel 1 goal; Averi Vetsch 1 assist; Samantha Bogen 4 assists; Molly Achterkirch 1 assist; Gabriella Lamont 1 goal, 1 assist; Olivia Herzog 3 goals; Kendra Bogen 2 goals; Kaelyn Frear-Boerner 1 assist; Ezra Oien 1 goal, 1 assist; Abby Vetsch 3 assists; Macy Stanton 1 goal. Goalie: Ava Wolfe 4 saves (4 shots).

