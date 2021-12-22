Tuesday's girls hockey: Cummings shines, but Mayo falls; Austin rolls past Waseca

TUESDAY’S POST BULLETIN 3 STARS

3. Katie Cummings, Mayo: The talented freshman forward scored twice — her team-best eighth and ninth goals of the season — in Mayo’s loss to Onalaska.

2. Sarah Wangen, Austin: The standout forward scored twice, including the game-winning goal, to lead Austin.

1. Ida Huber, Dodge County: The Wildcats' freshman goalie recorded her remarkable fourth shutout of the season in just her 11th game. She stopped 25 shots Tuesday in a 1-0 win at New Prague.

Rochester game

ONALASKA (Wis.) 6, MAYO 2

Onalaska (Wis.) scored four goals in the first six minutes Tuesday night at Graham Arena I and the Hilltoppers didn’t look back in a 6-2 girls hockey victory against Mayo.

Mayo’s Katie Cummings answered Onalaska’s early run by scoring twice in a span of 1 minute, 52 seconds. Her goals — her eighth and ninth of the season — pulled the Spartans within 4-2 late in the opening period. But Onalaska’s Anna Szymanski scored just 15 seconds after Cummings’ second goal, to make it 5-2 Hilltoppers after one.

That’s how the score remained until McKenna LaFleur scored midway through the third to make it 6-2.

Grace Kober got the start in goal for the Spartans and stopped 33 of the 39 shots she faced.

Mayo (4-8-0 overall) closes the first half of its season on Thursday at Austin, at 7 p.m.

Onalaska 5-0-1 — 6

Mayo 2-0-0 — 2

Onalaska (Wis.): Lily Tobert 1 goal; McKenna LaFleur 1 goal, 1 assist; Tessa Deal 1 assist; Kiya Bronston 1 goal, 2 assists; Mallory Long 1 goal; Jaden Hammes 1 goal, 1 assist; Anna Szymanski 1 goal. Goalie : Diana Hanson 22 saves (24 shots).

Mayo: Katie Cummings 2 goals; Claire Siems 2 assists; Layla Rippentrop 1 assist; Elizabeth Arendt 1 assist. Goalie : Grace Kober 33 saves (39 shots).

Area Games

DODGE COUNTY 1, NEW PRAGUE 0

Mollie Koch scored her sixth goal of the season, Ida Huber recorded her fourth shutout of the young season and Dodge County held off New Prague for a 1-0 victory at New Prague. Koch scored the game's lone goal 1:46 into the second period, with an assist from the team's points leader McKenzie Rich.

Huber and the Wildcats' defense made it hold up; the young goalie made 25 saves in the victory as Dodge County outshot New Prague 41-25.

Dodge County is 5-6-0 overall, but has won five of its past six games after an 0-5-0 start to the season. The Wildcats have outscored opponents 27-5 over the past six games. They play in the Warroad Invitational on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dodge County 0-1-0 — 1

New Prague 0-0-0 — 0

Dodge County: Mollie Koch 1 goal; McKenzie Rich 1 assist. Goalie : Ida Huber 25 saves (25 shots).

New Prague: Goalie : Taylor Smith 40 saves (41 shots).

AUSTIN 4, WASECA 1

Sarah Wangen scored twice, including the game-winning goal, to lead Austin past Waseca 4-1. Kyia Radford-Garcia made 15 saves in the win. Izzy Heman also scored twice, while Megan Schultz and Kate Holtz had two assists each.

Waseca 0-1-0 — 1

Austin 0-2-2 — 4

Waseca: Madalyn Benson 1 goal; McKayla Mortensen 1 assist; Emma Keith 1 assist. Goalie :

Illamay Draheim 46 saves (50 shots).