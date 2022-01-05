Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT

KASSON — Dodge County produced an energizing rally in the third period here Tuesday, battling Section 1AA rival Lakeville North into overtime, but the Panthers survived to beat the Wildcats 3-2 on a Gracie Hanson overtime goal.

North led 2-0 after two periods at Dodge County Ice Arena, but Mollie Koch scored her eighth goal of the season in the third, then senior McKenzie Rich notched her team-leading 11th of the season on a power play to tie the score 2-2 and force OT.

Ida Huber made 22 saves for the Wildcats in the setback.

Dodge County (6-8-0 overall) hosts Duluth at 7 p.m. Friday.

LAKEVILLE NORTH 3, DODGE COUNTY 2, OT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakeville North 0-2-0-1 — 3

Dodge County 0-0-2-0 — 2

Lakeville North: Makayla Lee 1 assist; Gracie Hanson 1 goal, 2 assists; Ashley Wagenbach 1 goal; Shay Swanson 1 goal; Meredith Jensen 1 assist; Megan Olson 1 assist; Gianna Gaspirini 1 assist. Goalie : Kaia Weiland 32 saves (34 shots).