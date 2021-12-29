Tuesday's Girls Hockey: Dodge County runs into No. 1-ranked buzzsaw
A scoreboard of Tuesday's girls hockey games.
WARROAD — Dodge County ran into the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Class A on its home ice Tuesday and dropped a 7-2 decision against Warroad.
Warroad (12-2-1) scored three times in a span of 2:33 midway through the first period to take the lead for good.
McKenzie Rich and Lyndi Schubert scored for Dodge County (5-7-0).
WARROAD 7, DODGE COUNTY 2
(At Warroad Invitational)
Dodge County 0-1-1 — 2
Warroad 3-4-0 — 7
Dodge County: McKenzie Rich 1 goal; Lyndi Schubert 1 goal; Natalie Ahern 1 assist; Maysie Koch 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 36 saves (43 shots).
Warroad: Maddie Skogman 1 assist; Katierie Sandy 2 assists; Kaiya Sandy 1 goal; Emmie Hardwick 1 goal; Talya Hendrickson 4 assists; Madison Lavergne 1 assist; Kate Johnson 3 goals; Cahlilah Lindquist 2 assists; Cijae Mclaughlin 1 goal, 1 assist; Abbie Chamernick 1 goal, 1 assist; Sophie Johnson 1 assist. Goalie: Kendra Nordick 16 saves (18 shots).
• • • • •
VISITATION 8, RED WING 2
ST. PAUL — Grace Handwerk and Tatum Zylka scored once each, but Red Wing was outmuscled by Visitation in a non-conference game at Tria Rink, the practice home of the Minnesota Wild.
Allie Meyer made 25 saves for the Wingers (2-11-0), who suffered their seventh straight loss.
VISITATION 8, RED WING 2
(At Tria Rink)
Red Wing 0-1-1 — 2
Visitation 1-4-3 — 8
Red Wing: Grace Handwerk 1 goal; Tatum Zylka 1 goal; Taya Cordes 1 assist. Goalie: Allie Meyer 25 saves (33 shots).
Visitation: Gracia Munoz 4 goals, 1 assist; Hannah Allen 2 assists; Kate Killian 1 goal, 2 assists; Caroline Doran 2 goals; Greta Hinds 1 assist; Abigail Hemauer 1 goal, 2 assists. Goalie: Cady Pagel 20 saves (22 shots).