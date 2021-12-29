SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Tuesday's Girls Hockey: Dodge County runs into No. 1-ranked buzzsaw

A scoreboard of Tuesday's girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 29, 2021 12:16 AM
WARROAD — Dodge County ran into the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Class A on its home ice Tuesday and dropped a 7-2 decision against Warroad.

Warroad (12-2-1) scored three times in a span of 2:33 midway through the first period to take the lead for good.

McKenzie Rich and Lyndi Schubert scored for Dodge County (5-7-0).

WARROAD 7, DODGE COUNTY 2

(At Warroad Invitational)

Dodge County 0-1-1 — 2

Warroad 3-4-0 — 7

Dodge County: McKenzie Rich 1 goal; Lyndi Schubert 1 goal; Natalie Ahern 1 assist; Maysie Koch 1 assist. Goalie: Ida Huber 36 saves (43 shots).

Warroad: Maddie Skogman 1 assist; Katierie Sandy 2 assists; Kaiya Sandy 1 goal; Emmie Hardwick 1 goal; Talya Hendrickson 4 assists; Madison Lavergne 1 assist; Kate Johnson 3 goals; Cahlilah Lindquist 2 assists; Cijae Mclaughlin 1 goal, 1 assist; Abbie Chamernick 1 goal, 1 assist; Sophie Johnson 1 assist. Goalie: Kendra Nordick 16 saves (18 shots).

• • • • •

VISITATION 8, RED WING 2

ST. PAUL — Grace Handwerk and Tatum Zylka scored once each, but Red Wing was outmuscled by Visitation in a non-conference game at Tria Rink, the practice home of the Minnesota Wild.

Allie Meyer made 25 saves for the Wingers (2-11-0), who suffered their seventh straight loss.

VISITATION 8, RED WING 2

(At Tria Rink)

Red Wing 0-1-1 — 2

Visitation 1-4-3 — 8

Red Wing: Grace Handwerk 1 goal; Tatum Zylka 1 goal; Taya Cordes 1 assist. Goalie: Allie Meyer 25 saves (33 shots).

Visitation: Gracia Munoz 4 goals, 1 assist; Hannah Allen 2 assists; Kate Killian 1 goal, 2 assists; Caroline Doran 2 goals; Greta Hinds 1 assist; Abigail Hemauer 1 goal, 2 assists. Goalie: Cady Pagel 20 saves (22 shots).

