Tuesday’s girls hockey: Mankato East shuts out Century/JM

Mankato East scored just more than five minutes into Tuesday’s game at the Rochester Recreation Center, just the start of a productive night for the Cougars in an 11-0 Big Nine Conference girls hockey victory against Rochester Century/John Marshall.

East tacked on four more first-period goals in a span of 3:55 late in the period — including two shorthanded goals by Jess Eykyn — to build a 5-0 lead after one period.

The Cougars then scored three times in the second period and three more times in the third.

Eykyn finished with four goals to lead the way for East (5-2-0 Big Nine, 13-4-0 overall), while McKenzie Keller had a hat trick and an assist.

Abigail Conners made 26 saves for Century/JM (3-5-0, 5-10-1).

ADVERTISEMENT

C/JM plays at Princeton at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

EAST 11, CENTURY/JM 0

Mankato East 5-3-3 — 11

Century/JM 0-0-0 — 0

Mankato East: Sydney Wang 1 goal; Ashley Fischer 3 assists; Ava Tibodeau 1 goal, 2 assists; Piper Guillemette 1 assist; Morgan Evans 1 assist; Brielle Newton 1 goal, 4 assists; Emmy Schulz 1 goal, 1 assist; Kailey Newton 3 assists; McKenzie Keller 3 goals, 1 assist; Jess Eykyn 4 goals; Kalea Homich 1 assist. Goalies : Jordan Thomas 4 saves (4 shots; 17:00); Anna Rader 7 saves (7 shots; 34:00).

Century/JM: Goalie : Abigail Conners 26 saves (37 shots).

AREA GAMES

AUSTIN 2, WINDOM 1

AUSTIN — Freshman defenseman Brenna Haedt scored her first goal of the season five minutes into the third period, a goal that turned out to be the game winner in Austin’s 2-1 victory against Windom. Kate Holtz also scored for the Packers, and Kyia Redford-Garcia made 20 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

AUSTIN 2, WINDOM 1

Windom 1-0-0 — 1

Austin 0-1-1 — 2

Windom: Ellyson Bang 1 goal; Victoria Robillard 1 assist. Goalie : Kaylie Baerg 32 saves (34 shots).