Tuesday's girls hockey: Mayo blanked at New Prague

NEW PRAGUE — Alivia Haakenson made 32 saves, but Rochester Mayo couldn’t generate offense against a tough New Prague team, as Mayo fell 5-0 in a non-conference girls hockey game on Tuesday.

Mariah Marek had a 17-save shutout for the Trojans and Ellie Skaja and Hailey Caliguir scored twice each.

Mayo (2-5-0) is back in action on Thursday at Winona at 7:15 p.m.

NEW PRAGUE 5, MAYO 0

Mayo 0-0-0 — 0

ADVERTISEMENT

N.P. 0-3-2 — 5

Mayo: Goalie : Alivia Haakenson 32 saves (37 shots).

New Prague: Ellie Skaja 2 goals; Taylor Peterson 1 assist; Kaelyn Borwege 1 assist; Ella Hansen 1 goal, 1 assist; Hailey Caliguri 2 goals; Makenzie O’Brien 1 assist; CeCe Madsen 1 assist. Goalie : Mariah Marek 17 saves (17 shots).

Area Games

BLACK RIVER FALLS 5, WINONA 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Kelsie Rose scored Winona’s second goal of the season – and first since its opener on Nov. 18 – but it wasn’t enough as the Winhawks fell 5-1 to Black River Falls in a non-conference game. Aliya Gricius stopped all 18 shots she faced in one period of work in goal for Winona.

BLACK RIVER FALLS 5, WINONA 1

Winona 0-0-1 — 1

BRF 3-2-0 — 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona: Kelsey Rose 1 goal; Ayanna King 1 assist.

Goalies : Ariana Boebel 13 saves (18 shots); Aliya Gricius 18 saves (18 shots).

Black River Falls: Lexie Hagen 4 goals; Hannah Lane 1 goal. Goalie : Sydney Magnuson 19 saves (20 shots).

• • • • •

WORTHINGTON 6, AUSTIN 5

AUSTIN — Kate Holtz scored twice and had one assist, but Austin fell to visiting Worthington 6-5. Megan Schultz had two assists for the Packers.

WORTHINGTON 6, AUSTIN 5

Worthington 1-3-2 — 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin 1-4-0 — 5

Worthington: Kessey Aljets 2 goals, 1 assist; Riley Nickel 1 goal; Lauren Nelson 1 goal; Angie Randgaard 1 goal; Megan Dykstra 1 goal. Goalie : Lilyan Newman 36 saves (41 shots).

Austin: Kiah Rumsey 1 goal; Sarah Wangen 1 goal; Maci Talamantes 1 assist; Izzy Heman 1 goal, 1 assist; Megan Schultz 2 assists; Kate Holtz 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalie : Kyia Radford-Garcia 20 saves (26 shots).

• • • • •

ST. CROIX VALLEY 8, RED WING 2

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Red Wing scored first, but St. Croix Valley scored the next six goals en route to an 8-2 non-conference victory. Tatum Zylka had a goal and an assist for the Wingers.

ST. CROIX VALLEY 8, RED WING 2

Red Wing 1-0-1 — 2

St. Croix Valley 2-4-2 — 8

Red Wing: Allison Roe 1 goal; Jamie Chaska 1 assist; Tatum Zylka 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Allie Meyer 21 saves (29 shots).

St. Croix Valley: Sophia John 1 goal, 1 assist; Jena Bergmanis 1 goal, 1 assist; Trinity Mitti 1 goal; Kendall Sundby 3 goals, 1 assist; Kiara Therriault 2 goals, 1 assist; Alayna Brightbill 1 assist; Alisha Latham 1 assist.