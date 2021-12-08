Tuesday's girls hockey: Mayo blanked at New Prague
A roundup of Tuesday's southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
NEW PRAGUE — Alivia Haakenson made 32 saves, but Rochester Mayo couldn’t generate offense against a tough New Prague team, as Mayo fell 5-0 in a non-conference girls hockey game on Tuesday.
Mariah Marek had a 17-save shutout for the Trojans and Ellie Skaja and Hailey Caliguir scored twice each.
Mayo (2-5-0) is back in action on Thursday at Winona at 7:15 p.m.
NEW PRAGUE 5, MAYO 0
Mayo 0-0-0 — 0
N.P. 0-3-2 — 5
Mayo: Goalie: Alivia Haakenson 32 saves (37 shots).
New Prague: Ellie Skaja 2 goals; Taylor Peterson 1 assist; Kaelyn Borwege 1 assist; Ella Hansen 1 goal, 1 assist; Hailey Caliguri 2 goals; Makenzie O’Brien 1 assist; CeCe Madsen 1 assist. Goalie: Mariah Marek 17 saves (17 shots).
Area Games
BLACK RIVER FALLS 5, WINONA 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Kelsie Rose scored Winona’s second goal of the season – and first since its opener on Nov. 18 – but it wasn’t enough as the Winhawks fell 5-1 to Black River Falls in a non-conference game. Aliya Gricius stopped all 18 shots she faced in one period of work in goal for Winona.
BLACK RIVER FALLS 5, WINONA 1
Winona 0-0-1 — 1
BRF 3-2-0 — 5
Winona: Kelsey Rose 1 goal; Ayanna King 1 assist.
Goalies: Ariana Boebel 13 saves (18 shots); Aliya Gricius 18 saves (18 shots).
Black River Falls: Lexie Hagen 4 goals; Hannah Lane 1 goal. Goalie: Sydney Magnuson 19 saves (20 shots).
• • • • •
WORTHINGTON 6, AUSTIN 5
AUSTIN — Kate Holtz scored twice and had one assist, but Austin fell to visiting Worthington 6-5. Megan Schultz had two assists for the Packers.
WORTHINGTON 6, AUSTIN 5
Worthington 1-3-2 — 6
Austin 1-4-0 — 5
Worthington: Kessey Aljets 2 goals, 1 assist; Riley Nickel 1 goal; Lauren Nelson 1 goal; Angie Randgaard 1 goal; Megan Dykstra 1 goal. Goalie: Lilyan Newman 36 saves (41 shots).
Austin: Kiah Rumsey 1 goal; Sarah Wangen 1 goal; Maci Talamantes 1 assist; Izzy Heman 1 goal, 1 assist; Megan Schultz 2 assists; Kate Holtz 2 goals, 1 assist. Goalie: Kyia Radford-Garcia 20 saves (26 shots).
• • • • •
ST. CROIX VALLEY 8, RED WING 2
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Red Wing scored first, but St. Croix Valley scored the next six goals en route to an 8-2 non-conference victory. Tatum Zylka had a goal and an assist for the Wingers.
ST. CROIX VALLEY 8, RED WING 2
Red Wing 1-0-1 — 2
St. Croix Valley 2-4-2 — 8
Red Wing: Allison Roe 1 goal; Jamie Chaska 1 assist; Tatum Zylka 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Allie Meyer 21 saves (29 shots).
St. Croix Valley: Sophia John 1 goal, 1 assist; Jena Bergmanis 1 goal, 1 assist; Trinity Mitti 1 goal; Kendall Sundby 3 goals, 1 assist; Kiara Therriault 2 goals, 1 assist; Alayna Brightbill 1 assist; Alisha Latham 1 assist.
Goalie: Jasmine Petersen 12 saves (14 shots).