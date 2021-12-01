SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Tuesday's girls hockey results

A roundup of southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games played Tuesday.

Hockey results graphic logo
By Post Bulletin staff
November 30, 2021 09:41 PM
Big Nine Conference

EAST 0, AUSTIN 0

Austin 0-1-0 — 1

Mankato East 2-1-0 — 3

Austin: Sarah Wangen 1 goal. Goalie: Kyia Radford-Garcia 23 saves (26 shots).

Mankato East: Ashley Fischer 1 assist; Christine Kim 1 goal; Kailey Newton 1 goal, 1 assist; Jaden Hague 1 goal; Jess Eykyn 1 assist. Goalie: Anna Rader 22 saves (23 shots).

Non-Conference

CRETIN-DH 3, DODGE COUNTY 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 0-2-1 — 3

Dodge County 0-0-0 — 0

Cretin-Derham Hall: Lily Anderson 1 goal; Kylie Meyer 1 goal; Sammy Muetzel 1 goal; Alida Ahern 1 assist; McKinley Haycraft 1 assist; Lily Geist 1 assist. Goalie: Hannah Fritz 31 saves (31 shots).

Dodge County: Goalie: Ida Huber 22 saves (25 shots).

• • • • •

RED WING 5, WASECA 4, OT

Waseca 2-1-1-0 — 4

Red Wing 2-0-2-1 — 5

Waseca: Maizee Storey 2 goals; Emily Gordon 1 assist; Madelyn Malecha 1 goal; McKenna Mortensen 1 assist; Jacqlyn Mathern 1 assist; Katlyn Schueller 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Illamay Draheim 51 saves (56 shots).

Red Wing: Jamie Chaska 1 goal, 2 assists; Madison Snyder 1 goal; Allison Roe 2 goals, 1 assist; Ashlyn Hintz 1 assist; Grace Handwerk 1 assist; Tatum Zylka 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Allie Meyer 22 saves (26 shots).

Notes: Tatum Zylka scored 2:13 into overtime to help the Wingers improve to 2-4-0 overall.

