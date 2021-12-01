Tuesday's girls hockey results
A roundup of southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games played Tuesday.
Big Nine Conference
EAST 0, AUSTIN 0
Austin 0-1-0 — 1
Mankato East 2-1-0 — 3
Austin: Sarah Wangen 1 goal. Goalie: Kyia Radford-Garcia 23 saves (26 shots).
Mankato East: Ashley Fischer 1 assist; Christine Kim 1 goal; Kailey Newton 1 goal, 1 assist; Jaden Hague 1 goal; Jess Eykyn 1 assist. Goalie: Anna Rader 22 saves (23 shots).
Non-Conference
CRETIN-DH 3, DODGE COUNTY 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 0-2-1 — 3
Dodge County 0-0-0 — 0
Cretin-Derham Hall: Lily Anderson 1 goal; Kylie Meyer 1 goal; Sammy Muetzel 1 goal; Alida Ahern 1 assist; McKinley Haycraft 1 assist; Lily Geist 1 assist. Goalie: Hannah Fritz 31 saves (31 shots).
Dodge County: Goalie: Ida Huber 22 saves (25 shots).
RED WING 5, WASECA 4, OT
Waseca 2-1-1-0 — 4
Red Wing 2-0-2-1 — 5
Waseca: Maizee Storey 2 goals; Emily Gordon 1 assist; Madelyn Malecha 1 goal; McKenna Mortensen 1 assist; Jacqlyn Mathern 1 assist; Katlyn Schueller 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Illamay Draheim 51 saves (56 shots).
Red Wing: Jamie Chaska 1 goal, 2 assists; Madison Snyder 1 goal; Allison Roe 2 goals, 1 assist; Ashlyn Hintz 1 assist; Grace Handwerk 1 assist; Tatum Zylka 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Allie Meyer 22 saves (26 shots).
Notes: Tatum Zylka scored 2:13 into overtime to help the Wingers improve to 2-4-0 overall.