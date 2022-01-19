Tuesday's girls hockey results: Dodge County falls to No. 4-ranked Lakeville South

KASSON — Dodge County had the better of the No. 4-ranked team in the state through two periods, but Lakeville South flexed its muscles in the third. The Cougars (18-1-0) scored seven goals in the final 17 minutes to rally from a goal down for an 8-3 victory at Dodge County Ice Arena.

University of Wisconsin commit Claire Enright scored four goals, giving her 39 goals and 54 points for the season. Minnesota State, Mankato commit Taylor Otremba added a goal and three assists.

McKenzie Rich scored twice for Dodge County (9-10-0) and Abby Zeitler scored once. Ida Huber made 48 saves.

LAKEVILLE SOUTH 8, DODGE COUNTY 3

Lakeville South 0-1-7 — 8

Dodge County 1-1-1 — 3

Lakeville South: Anika Mader 1 assist; Brynn O’Neill 1 assist; Ryann Wright 1 goal, 1 assist; Lilly Hunst 1 assist; Taylor Otremba 1 goal, 3 assists; Ella Fowler 1 goal; Claire Enright 4 goals; Josie Grossman 1 goal. Goalie : Payton Lang 22 saves (25 shots).