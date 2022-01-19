SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Tuesday's girls hockey results: Dodge County falls to No. 4-ranked Lakeville South

A scoreboard of Tuesday's girls hockey games.

Hockey graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 18, 2022 10:57 PM
KASSON — Dodge County had the better of the No. 4-ranked team in the state through two periods, but Lakeville South flexed its muscles in the third. The Cougars (18-1-0) scored seven goals in the final 17 minutes to rally from a goal down for an 8-3 victory at Dodge County Ice Arena.

University of Wisconsin commit Claire Enright scored four goals, giving her 39 goals and 54 points for the season. Minnesota State, Mankato commit Taylor Otremba added a goal and three assists.

McKenzie Rich scored twice for Dodge County (9-10-0) and Abby Zeitler scored once. Ida Huber made 48 saves.

LAKEVILLE SOUTH 8, DODGE COUNTY 3

Lakeville South 0-1-7 — 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Dodge County 1-1-1 — 3

Lakeville South: Anika Mader 1 assist; Brynn O’Neill 1 assist; Ryann Wright 1 goal, 1 assist; Lilly Hunst 1 assist; Taylor Otremba 1 goal, 3 assists; Ella Fowler 1 goal; Claire Enright 4 goals; Josie Grossman 1 goal. Goalie: Payton Lang 22 saves (25 shots).

Dodge County: Lyndi Schubert 1 assist; Nora Carstensen 2 assists; McKenzie Rich 2 goals; Abby Zeitler 1 goal. Goalie: Ida Huber 48 saves (56 shots).

