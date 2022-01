Tuesday's girls tennis results

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 7, Mankato West 0

Singles: Claire Loftus (M) def. Lauryn Douglas 6-1, 6-0; Sutton Julsrud (M) def. Payton Douglas 6-0, 6-4; Aoife Loftus (M) def. McKenna Schreiber 6-0, 6-0; Keely Ryder (M) def. Riley Lowe 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Lillian Schmidt/Natalie Zarn 6-0, 6-2; Jorden Ruskell/Malea Diehn (M) def. Julia Ulman/Khale Downs 6-2, 6-1; Ella Dozois/Charlotte Colby (M) def. Ella Betters/Renn Corley 6-2, 6-4.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Lourdes 5, Cannon Falls 2

Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Hannah Hjellming 6-0, 6-1; Ana Medina (L) def. Lauren Ritz 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Daly (L) def. Olivia Villarreal 6-2, 6-0; Erin Witter (L) def. Josie Sjoquist 2-6, 6-3, 10-6. Doubles: Elyse Palen/Taylor Elliott (L) def. Morgan Kasa/Claire Dicke 6-3, 6-0; Allison Hughes/Kaytlyn Otte (CF) def. Sophia Hubbard/Molly Suino 6-2, 6-0; Kalee Anderson/Cami Anderson (CF) def. Taylor Seelhammer/Ellie Liese 6-2, 7-5.

NON-CONFERENCE

Century 4, Hastings 3

Singles: Paige Sargent (C) def. Claire Keller 6-0, 6-2; Julia Baber (C) def. Charlotte Kranz 6-0, 6-2; Kathleen Thompson (C) def. Reese Keller 6-2, 6-3; Brooklyn Keller (H) def. Sarah Nevenheim 4-6, 6-4, 10-7. Doubles: Jenny Yan/Zoey Chen (C) def. Chloe Konrady/Molly Moran 6-3, 6-2; Ellie Haas/Autumn Winkler (H) def. Reetu Gurung/Sarah Yilma 6-3, 6-4; Ruby Rotty/Mikayla Schuster (H) def Kaitlin Osburn/ Lydia Logelin 6-0, 6-3.

Stewartville 4, Cotter 3

Singles: Chloe Regal (S) def. Elanna Kohner 6-0, 6-0; Grace Renk (C) def. Rachel Boe 6-1, 6-3; Anna Piechowski (C) def. Grace Miller 6-1, 7-5; Aailiyah Breza (C) def. Amelia Griffin 7-5, 4-6, 10-4. Doubles: Addison Manley/Katrina McKluskey (S) def. Olivia Moore/Kendra Fritts 6-0, 6-4; Malena Krapf/Grace Elton (S) def. Hannah Casselman/Julia Staff 6-1, 6-2; Emma Manley/Maren Honsey (S) def. Emily Soddy/Josselyn Rolfson 6-1, 6-4.